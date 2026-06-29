Donna’s Calendar of Events for July!! Happy Fourth!

Events by date

Friday, July 3

3 rd Annual Independent Day Spectacular 6:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. at the Riverway Sports Park, 3611 N. Dinuba Blvd, Visalia. Kids’ zone, food vendors, beer garden, live music. Facebook: Independence Day Spectacular

Annual Independent Day Spectacular 6:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. at the Riverway Sports Park, 3611 N. Dinuba Blvd, Visalia. Kids’ zone, food vendors, beer garden, live music. Facebook: Independence Day Spectacular Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Saturday, July 4

Independence Day concert by the Sequoia Symphony at Adventist Health Amphitheater in Zumwalt Park, 500 E. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Concert at 7:30 p.m. Bring blankets and a picnic. Tickets start at just $2.50 in honor of America’s 250 th www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com

www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com Fireworks after the Rawhide game, 300 N. Giddings, Visalia. milb.com/Visalia

Great American Race with 5 and 10K plus costume contest at 7 a.m. at Riverway Sports Park, 3611 N. Dinuba Blvd, Visalia. Benefits Visalia memorial District. runsignup.com/race/CA/Visalia

Red, White & Brew Pub Crawl in Downtown Visalia plus Best Dressed Contest. Tickets: Eventbrite: Red, White & Brew Crawl

July 4 & 5

Free entry into Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in honor of Fourth of July for U.S. citizens. visitvisalia.org/calendar

Thursday, July 9

A free showing of “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) at 6:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Free giveaways before the movie. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Vocal harmony group Boys II Men perform at 8 p.m. at Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore. boxofficeticketsales.com

Friday, July 10

Visalia Chamber Strings presents “Rooted in Tradition” with music by Mozart, Price and others at 7 p.m. at Visalia First Presbyterian Church, 215 N. Locust. Free open dress rehearsal at 3 p.m. instagram.com/VisaliaChamberStrings

Rock icons John Waite with John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band at 7 p.m. the Adventist Amphitheater in Zumwalt Park, 455 E. Tulare Ave., Tulare. gotickets.com

Saturday, July 11

Artist reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for local artist Miguel Pujol who is showing his acrylic paintings at CACHE (Center for Art, Culture & History Exeter). 125 South B. 559 592-5900 or cach-exeter.org

Sunday, July 12

Goshen Night Market with free meet ‘n’ greet from 5-9 p.m. with “Toy Story’s” Woodie and Jessie singing “You Got a Friend in Me.” Plus food trucks, vendors, bounce house and train rides. Peter Mallock Park, 31081 Road 72, Visalia. instagram.com/getoutvisalia

Thursday, July 16

A free showing of “Reagan” (2024) starring Dennis Quaid at 6:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Free giveaways before the movie. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Friday, July 17

Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” is shown free at 1 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre. The story of how Mufasa rose from an orphaned cub to king of the Pride Lands. 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Live Theater

Ice House Theatre presents for one-weekend only “A Glee-ful Cabaret” July 10-12 with lots of your favorite songs. 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-30

900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

The Barn Theater stages “Women Playing Hamlet” with an all female cast playing numerous roles. A comedy for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike. Runs July 17-Aug. 1 at 42 S. Plano, Porterville. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia exhibits 3D art that Dean De Cocker transforms into future vehicles in July. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium displays “Splendora—Born from Beneath,” acrylics and mixed media by Dalila Nehulosa exploring symbolism, folklore and mythology. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery is showing “Art of Many Colors,” an eclectic collection of paintings and collage by the King County Art League, in July and August. Open during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia. 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.com

The Oval Gallery is featuring woodcut prints by the COS Printworks students. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-9 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum has on display Wanda Cottengin Exhibit in July. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum features a “Patriotic Exhibit” with a military collection, armaments and model planes, displays of Rankin Field and Admiral Elmo Zumwal Jr., a native Tularean. Runs June 11-Aug. 1. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

CACHE (Center for Art, Culture & History Exeter) is showing “Moments” by local artist Miguel Pujol, acrylic paintings that show quiet moments and shared experiences. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Fridays and Saturdays 12-4. 125 South B. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

The Pierpoint Bar & Grill & Gallery is showing “Heaven in the Sierras” by local photographer Trish Logan. Open 10-6 daily. 801 Highway 190, Springville. 559 483-9110 or [email protected]

Ongoing events

Visit 21 Tulare and Kings Counties Museums from Memorial Day to Labor Day during the Summer Museum Passport Program and get your passport signed at each. List of participating museums at www.mctkc.org, the Tulare County Museum at Mooney Grove or the Arts Consortium, 300 E. Oak, Visalia.