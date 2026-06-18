Visalia Chamber honors community leaders and businesses at 71st annual awards

The Visalia Chamber of Commerce proudly recognized the recipients of its 71st Annual Awards during a celebration held on June 11, 2026, at the historic Fox Theatre in downtown Visalia.

Visalia has always been defined by more than its businesses or buildings—it is defined by the people and organizations who show up, give back, and lead with heart.

“The Annual Awards provide an opportunity to pause and shine a light on these stories, celebrating those who consistently work to make our community stronger,” said Jena Rodriguez, CEO of the Visalia Chamber of Commerce. “More than recognition, these awards reflect who we are and what we value as a community—innovation, service, resilience, collaboration, and leadership.”

The event brought together community leaders, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and residents for an evening of celebration and connection—honoring not just success, but the impact behind it. The awards recognize the individuals and organizations who step up, support others, and help Visalia thrive.

Recipients were selected through a comprehensive application and interview process conducted by committees comprised entirely of past award recipients and respected community leaders. These volunteers generously dedicate their personal time to review applications, evaluate submissions, and conduct interviews with each finalist.

2026 Award Recipients: