Tulare City Council votes to place local sales tax measure on November ballot

The Tulare City Council voted June 2 to place a one-cent increase to local sales tax measure on the November 3, 2026, ballot for voter consideration. If approved by a majority of Tulare voters, this measure would increase the City’s existing Transactions and Use Tax by one cent, from 0.5% to 1.5%. The measure is projected to generate approximately $16 million annually in locally controlled General Fund revenue.

The City of Tulare relies on its General Fund to pay for day-to-day operations and essential community services, including public safety, parks, roads, infrastructure maintenance, and other local services. In Fiscal Year (FY) 2026, public safety accounts for 55% of the General Fund, or more than $38 million.

“Placing this measure on the ballot gives Tulare voters the opportunity to consider a local funding source for City services,” said City Manager Marc Mondell. “Our role is to provide clear, factual information about what the measure would do, how much revenue it is estimated to generate, and how residents can review the details before casting a ballot.”

According to City financial projections, Tulare is expected to face a structural deficit within the next five years, meaning ongoing expenses are projected to outpace ongoing revenues. The City has taken cost-saving measures, including delaying capital projects and deferring maintenance, while also facing rising costs related to inflation, pensions and homelessness response. Sales tax revenue, which makes up roughly 31% of the General Fund, is projected to decrease by 3.5% in FY 2026, from $23.1 million in FY 2025 unaudited actuals to $22.3 million.

Tulare’s current sales tax rate is 8.25%, which remains one of the lowest among surrounding incorporated cities in Tulare County. Sales tax rates in Dinuba, Visalia, Exeter, Farmersville, Lindsay and Woodlake are currently higher than Tulare’s rate. If this measure is approved by voters, Tulare’s sales tax rate would increase to 9.25%.

Because this is proposed as a general tax measure, the revenue would be deposited into the City’s General Fund and may be used for general government purposes. The ballot language identifies local service areas such as maintaining 911 emergency, fire, paramedic and police response; protecting local youth from gangs and crime; helping prevent thefts and property crimes; addressing homelessness; keeping public areas and community parks clean and safe; repairing local roads and potholes; protecting local drinking water sources and preparing for future droughts; and retaining and attracting local businesses.

Based on FY 2026 projections, the estimated cost of the one-cent sales tax increase would be approximately $466 per capita, or roughly $1,540 per household annually.

“The people of Tulare want a safe and affordable City to call home,” said Mayor Patrick Isherwood. “This measure helps us get there. This measure would fund more cops, fix more potholes, keep parks safe for our kids, and get us to the level of services the residents of Tulare expect and desire.”

The measure will appear on the November 3, 2026, statewide general election ballot. Ballots and voter information will be administered by the Tulare County Registrar of Voters.