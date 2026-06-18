Back-to-back gold for Fresno Pacific University

Fresno Pacific University once again earned gold in the Best of Central California competition for the second year in a row, finishing first among 18 schools in the College and University category. The category was open to the Central Valley’s public and private two-year and four-year schools.

“This award reflects the confidence our students, families, alumni and community have in Fresno Pacific,” said Fresno Pacific President André Stephens, Ph.D. “It is a testament to the dedication of our faculty and staff, who work every day to provide a transformative educational experience rooted in faith, academic excellence and service.”

In addition to winning gold this year, FPU also won gold in 2025 and bronze in 2024.

Fresno Pacific University

Ranked a Best Value by both The Wall Street Journal and U.S. News & World Report, Fresno Pacific University serves more than 2,900 students in traditional undergraduate, bachelor’s degree completion, graduate and seminary programs. Students study at the main campus in southeast Fresno, regional campuses in North Fresno and Visalia, at partner sites in Bakersfield, Merced, Reedley and Firebaugh and online. A strong majority of in-person students come from the Central Valley and live and work near where they study. The university also reaches about 8,000 students through professional development studies.

The Central Valley’s Christian university, FPU connects students’ untapped potential with unlimited opportunity for professional, personal and spiritual growth. FPU is a multi-ethnic and multi-generational institution, with many students being the first in their families to attend university.

Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, FPU is ranked highly by The Wall Street Journal, Washington Monthly, U.S. News & World Report and Money magazine. FPU is affiliated with the Pacific District Conference of the Mennonite Brethren Church.

Best of Central California

The Best of Central California, hosted by The Fresno Bee, saw a 25 percent increase in votes cast this year with over 1.2 million total votes. More than 4,400 businesses competed in this year’s competition, with 713 winners earning a total of 957 gold, silver and bronze awards.

“The response this year was incredible,” The Bee said in a statement. “Finishing in the top three is a major accomplishment, and each winner should be proud of this recognition.”

To see the complete list and more, visit bestofcentralcalifornia.com

Fresno Pacific University is the Central Valley’s Christian university, connecting students’ untapped potential with unlimited opportunity for professional, personal and spiritual growth. FPU offers undergraduate, graduate and seminary programs to more than 2,900 traditional and adult students on the main campus in southeast Fresno, at regional campuses in North Fresno and Visalia, at additional partner sites in Bakersfield, Merced, Reedley and Firebaugh and online. The university also reaches about 8,000 students through professional development studies. FPU is a multi-ethnic and multi-generational institution, serving students in the Central Valley and beyond. Many students are also the first in their families to attend university, and both Hispanic and first-generation students graduate at the same rate as students overall. Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, FPU is ranked highly by The Wall Street Journal, Washington Monthly, U.S. News & World Report and Money, with The Journal ranking the university first among private schools in the Western United States in social mobility for its graduates. FPU is listed by both The Wall Street Journal and U.S. News as a “Best Value” school, and by Washington Monthly on its “Best Bang for the Buck” list. FPU is affiliated with the Mennonite Brethren Church, and all employees express a personal Christian commitment. A description of the unique quality of FPU as an academic community can be found in the Fresno Pacific Idea at fresno.edu/about/fpu_idea.