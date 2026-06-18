Adventist Health launches new minimally invasive enlarged prostate treatment in Tulare, Hanford with

Men experiencing the frustrating symptoms of an enlarged prostate now have access to a minimally invasive treatment option close to home. Adventist Health Hanford and Adventist Health Tulare are offering prostate artery embolization (PAE), an innovative procedure performed by interventional radiologist Arthur Fontaine, MD.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), commonly known as an enlarged prostate, affects millions of men as they age. Symptoms can include frequent urination, a weak urinary stream, and difficulty completely emptying the bladder. While BPH is not cancerous, it can significantly impact quality of life.

PAE offers an alternative to traditional surgery for eligible patients. During the procedure, a small catheter is inserted through the wrist or groin, and tiny particles are used to reduce blood flow to the prostate. Over 3 to 6 months, the prostate shrinks, helping alleviate urinary symptoms.

“Many men assume urinary symptoms are simply a normal part of aging and that they have to live with the inconvenience,” said Dr. Fontaine, interventional radiologist at Adventist Health. “Prostate artery embolization provides a safe, effective, and minimally invasive option that can significantly improve quality of life while avoiding many of the risks and recovery challenges associated with traditional surgery. On average, patients experience a 90 percent improvement in their urinary symptoms, making it a highly effective treatment for men suffering from an enlarged prostate.”

The procedure is typically completed in one to two hours, and most patients return home the same day. Because PAE does not require major surgery, patients often experience shorter recovery times and minimal downtime.

In addition to symptom relief, many men are interested in PAE because it carries a low risk of erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence compared to some surgical treatments for BPH.

Potential benefits of PAE include:

Improved urinary flow

Fewer nighttime restroom visits

Reduced urinary urgency and frequency

Minimal recovery time

No major surgical incision

PAE may be an option for men with moderate to severe BPH symptoms who have not found relief with medication, want to avoid traditional surgery, or have medical conditions that increase surgical risk.

“Not every patient is a candidate, but many men are surprised to learn that this treatment is available,” Fontaine said. “If urinary symptoms are affecting your sleep, work, travel, or daily activities, it may be worth exploring.”

The addition of PAE services reflects Adventist Health’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to advanced specialty care throughout Kings and Tulare counties. Interventional radiology procedures use advanced imaging technology to treat conditions through small access points in the body, often resulting in less pain and faster recovery.