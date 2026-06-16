Donna’s Calendar of Events!!

Live Theater

Encore Theatre will perform the beloved musical “Annie” about Little Orphan Annie trying to find her parents from June 11-27 at 324 South N, Tulare. 559 686-1300 or Facebook: Encore Theatre Tulare

Ice House Theatre presents for one-weekend only “A Glee-ful Cabaret” July 10-12 with lots of your favorite songs. 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-30

900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia exhibits printmaking and cartoons by Trishelle Jeffery and print and mixed media hybrids by Jolynn Reigeluth in June. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium displays cultural costumes in “Visalia around the World” in May and June, spotlighting over 23 counties’ attire, culture, dance and music. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery is showing “Reaching for Greatness,” Multicultural abstract acrylics and acrylic pours by Eva Nicholson. Open during the First Friday Art Walk in Downtown Visalia in June, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia. 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.com

College of the Sequoias Learning Resource Center shows the Pathway to Museums Club’s “Collaborative Project” March 3-June 26. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays 10-2. LRC Gallery, Lodgepole Building. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

The Oval Gallery is featuring “Two Dogs in a Trench Coat,” a duo exhibition by Jalisa Sousa-Silva and Brandon Hernandez that delves into the complicated relationship of one’s identity. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum has on display “Frankie,” art by Frank Wong, June 4-July 4. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum features a “Patriotic Exhibit” with a military collection, armaments and model planes, displays of Rankin Field and Admiral Elmo Zumwal Jr., a native Tularean. Runs June 11-Aug. 1. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

CACHE (Center for Art, Culture & History Exeter) is showing “California Landscapes” by Betty Berk from April 4-June 28. 125 South B. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Lindsay Museum & Gallery has on exhibit “Still Point and its Echo,” a cross-cultural exchange from Korea inspired by local artist Shane Guffogg, through June 26. Open on Fridays from 12-4 p.m. 165 N. Gale Hill Ave. www.lindsay

The Pierpoint Bar & Grill & Gallery is showing “Heaven in the Sierras” by local photographer Trish Logan. Open 10-6 daily. 801 Highway 190, Springville. 559 483-9110 or [email protected]

Ongoing events

Visit 21 Tulare and Kings Counties Museums from Memorial Day to Labor Day during the Summer Museum Passport Program and get your passport signed at each. List of participating museums at www.mctkc.org, the Tulare County Museum at Mooney Grove or the Arts Consortium, 300 E. Oak, Visalia.

“Portuguese Experience in Tulare County,” a film shown at the Tulare County Museum every Saturday and Sunday in June to celebrate Portuguese Heritage Month. Mooney Grove Park, 27000 S. Mooney Blvd, Visalia. www.instagram.com/TulareCountyMuseum

Events by date

Friday, June 19

Juneteenth Celebration honoring African-American history from 5-7 p.m. at the Anthony Community Center, 345 N. Jacob, Visalia. Exhibits, kids’ activities, art, live music and drumming. Facebook events

Friday, June 26

Summer Night Lights from 5:30-7 p.m. with food, games and music at the Manuel Hernandez Community Center, 247 W. Ferguson, Visalia. Free. Facebook: Summer Night Lights

Saturday, June 27

Free showing of “Twilight” (2008), the romantic vampire fantasy film, at 6 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Preceded by a themed market night from 5-9 p.m. Come dressed as your favorite vampire. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Friday, July 3

3 rd Annual Independent Day Spectacular fireworks at 6 p.m. at the Riverway Sports Park, 3611 N. Dinuba Blvd, Visalia. Kids’ zone, food vendors, beer garden, live music. Facebook: Independence Day Spectacular

Annual Independent Day Spectacular fireworks at 6 p.m. at the Riverway Sports Park, 3611 N. Dinuba Blvd, Visalia. Kids’ zone, food vendors, beer garden, live music. Facebook: Independence Day Spectacular Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

Saturday, July 4

Independence Day concert by the Sequoia Symphony at Adventist Health Amphitheater in Zumwalt Park, 500 E. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Concert at 7:30 p.m. Bring blankets and a picnic. Tickets start at just $2.50 in honor of America’s 250 th www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com

www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com Fireworks after the Rawhide game, 300 N. Giddings, Visalia. milb.com/Visalia

Great American Race with 5 and 10K plus costume contest at 7 a.m. at Riverway Sports Park, 3611 N. Dinuba Blvd, Visalia. Benefits Visalia memorial District. runsignup.com/race/CA/Visalia

Red, White & Brew Pub Crawl in Downtown Visalia plus Best Dressed Contest. Tickets: Eventbrite: Red, White & Brew Crawl

July 4 & 5