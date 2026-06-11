Summer Fun in Visalia Starts Now

The sun is shining, the days are longer, and the City of Visalia is ready to kick off the ultimate season of recreation.

“We’ve released our highly anticipated summer Live & Play Activity Guide, packed with events, classes, and programs and activities start this week,” shares Laurissa Roggenkamp, Recreation Manager. “School is out and summer fun in Visalia is just getting started.”

From interactive youth camps and swim lessons to adult sports leagues and community-wide special events like the Independence Day Spectacular on July 3, this season’s guide serves as a comprehensive roadmap to an active, engaging, and memorable summer.

“Whether you’re looking to learn a new skill, keep the kids active while school is out, or just connect with your neighbors at our community events, our team has put together an incredible schedule,” adds Roggenkamp.

Highlights of the 2026 Summer Lineup Include:

Aquatics and Swim Lessons: Dive into the season with public swim sessions, swim lessons for all age groups, and aquatic fitness classes to stay cool.

Youth Camps and Teen Enrichment: Keep young minds and bodies active with multi-sport camps, creative arts, and STEM-focused summer programs.

Adult Sports and Fitness: Stay competitive and healthy with adult leagues, fitness, and dance classes.

Community Events: Find favorites like the Juneteenth celebration, Summer Night Lights, and the highly anticipated Independence Day Spectacular on July 3 at Riverway Sports Park.

The digital version of the Summer Activity Guide is officially live and accessible on the City’s newly redesigned website at www.visalia.gov/LivePlay. Visitors can browse programs and classes and complete their registration online.

Physical copies of the Summer Live & Play guide are also available at city facilities, including the Visalia Senior Center, the Anthony Community Center, and the City of Visalia Administration Office. For more information regarding registration, programming, or accommodations, please visit www.visalia.gov or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (559) 713-4535 or [email protected].

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