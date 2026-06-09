Randy Villegas Advances To General Election To Take On David Valadao

Randy Villegas is advancing to the general election in November to face Republican David Valadao. These primary results make clear that Valadao is more vulnerable than ever after receiving barely 40% of the total votes. Despite an onslaught of outside dark money groups and special interests attacking him, Randy Villegas, the son of working class immigrants who worked in his family’s auto shop, will be running in the general election to be a voice for working families in D.C.

Throughout this campaign, Villegas has refused to take corporate PAC money, instead relying on a people-powered campaign. The average donation for the Villegas For Congress campaign was $53, with 92 percent being $100 or less, and educators and nurses making up the top professions of those who donated.

“Voters in the Central Valley have spoken and they have declared that the Valley is not for sale,” Randy Villegas, candidate for Congress, said. “Despite the onslaught of outside corporate money spent against us, we have shown that working people are ready for change. We are ready for the government to work for us, not just the wealthy and well-connected. We want our hard earned tax dollars delivering affordable healthcare, not senseless wars abroad. David Valadao has sold us out for too long, voting to cut healthcare for families in the Valley, and siding with corporate interests over working people. I’m going to be focused on winning over every voter in our district and showing that I will be the true fighter for our community in D.C.”

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Randy Villegas is a Central Valley native, auto repair shop owner, and a community college professor. Growing up in a working-class immigrant family, Randy worked hard to help his parents make ends meet. Randy’s family relied on the crucial federal programs like WIC and Medicaid that are now in danger of being cut. Randy worked his way out of poverty through education and has dedicated his life to public service. As a local and school board trustee Randy has delivered for working families by standing up for the best interests of our children. As the only Latino and only Democrat on the school board, Randy has worked across the aisle to get things done. Now, Randy is running for Congress to stand up for other hard-working families who he sees falling through the cracks on David Valadao’s watch. Find out more at: www.villegasforcongress.com.