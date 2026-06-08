TC Voices – U.S. at 250 – Why we Celebrate!

Getting a jump on America’s 250th birthday will be made easier at 210 by “Tulare County Voices at 210.”

This month, the forum is, “U.S. at 250: Why We Celebrate, and How,”

The forum is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday June 9 at 210 W. Center Ave.

Tulare County Voices @210 is a monthly public forum in Visalia that has been a space for community discussion for more than 15 years. It is co-sponsored by the Visalia Times-Delta, the Valley Voice and First Presbyterian Church (which provides the venue and live stream).

This forum will be a combination of activities. It will include a brief quiz on American history. Then, we’ll have a panel discussion of local historians and teachers to discuss how history is being taught and learned. And finally, a review of the activities that the city of Visalia has lined up to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial.

Our discussion on the teaching of History brings together College of the Sequoias professor and author Newell Bringhurst, and retired High School history teacher as well as the coordinator of Visalia’s annual History Day, Curtis Wilson.

For starters, this forum will get everybody in the mood with a brief quiz on American history. The questions will run along the lines of this one:

Who was the most important diplomat for the colonies during the Revolution?

George Washington Alexander Hamilton Benjamin Franklin John Jay

(Answer below)

At the heart of our discussion on how American history is taught, and learned (or not) is:

How has the teaching of American History changed from the 1950s to the present?

How has the current political environment changed the way American History is being taught?

Does the way Americans view their history change with the political climate? Why does Americans’ view of some periods of American history, the Reconstruction Era, for instance, change with the times?

Why do Americans often learn that what they thought of their history is wrong?

Our panel members will wrestle with that question and more, including questions from the audience, as we consider what is being taught to history students, and how that has changed.

Our nation’s semiquincentennial is foremost an opportunity to celebrate 250 years of freedom, justice and equality, so we intend to get to the celebrating part. A representative from the city of Visalia will be on hand to explain what our city plans to celebrate our 250th.

The events in Visalia will certainly be a surprise, including a convention here of a national veterans organization, the display of an iconic flag, and an Old-fashioned Fourth at Riverway Sports Park.

So join us on June 9. to learn what we are celebrating and how.

As for the quiz answer, here’s a hint: His face is on the $100 bill.