Visalia Republican Women Federated announces free community movie series celebrating America’s 250th birthday

Visalia is getting a stars-and-stripes summer celebration worthy of a fireworks finale.

The Visalia Republican Women Federated is proud to announce a FREE three-week movie series at the historic Visalia Fox Theatre in celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Families, friends, neighbors, and movie lovers of all ages are invited to enjoy patriotic blockbuster films, exciting giveaways, and an unforgettable community experience, completely free of charge.

Each movie night will feature major prize giveaways including bikes, TVs, BBQs, summer toys, and more. Organizers hope the series becomes a joyful community gathering place where families can celebrate freedom, friendship, and the spirit of America together.

“This is our gift to the community,” said Visalia Republican Women Federated President, Sara Smith. “We wanted to create something fun, family-friendly, patriotic, and accessible to everyone. No tickets. No admission cost. Just a great night at the Fox Theatre celebrating America and our community together.”

FREE MOVIE SERIES SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Captain America: The First Avenger

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Reagan

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Air Force One

Doors open at 6:00 PM each evening, with movies beginning promptly at 6:30 PM.

All movies are completely FREE to the public.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early for prize drawings, community fellowship, and the full patriotic experience inside one of Visalia’s most beloved landmarks. From families with children to longtime movie fans, this series is designed to bring the community together during a historic milestone year for the nation.

The Visalia Republican Women Federated extends sincere thanks to the community supporters who helped make this celebration possible.

For more information, please contact Visalia Republican Women President, Sara Smith at (559) 302-8674 or the Visalia Fox Theatre at (559) 625-1369.