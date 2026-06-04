U.S. meat consumption increases despite rising prices

America’s demand for meat continues to grow, even as the cost of beef, pork and chicken rises. Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to grilling season, and in the latest Market Intel, American Farm Bureau Federation economists analyzed what prices shoppers may find at the grocery store.

Industry analysis shows meat sales hit $112 billion in 2025, with more than 98% of American households purchasing meat for daily meals. USDA is forecasting consumption of beef, pork and chicken to rise in 2026.

“Beef remains the centerpiece of many cookouts, but record-high prices and historically tight cattle inventories continue to challenge both consumers and producers,” the Market Intel states. “Pork offers relative value and stability, supported by efficient production and strong export markets, even as producers navigate ongoing disease risks. Meanwhile, chicken stands out as the most accessible option, with steady production growth and modest prices helping it maintain its place as America’s most-consumed protein.”

USDA reports the average retail price for beef set a record in April at $9.64 per pound, up about 13% from the previous year. Beef prices remain elevated by strong demand and the smallest U.S. cattle herd in 75 years. This is a result of years of drought, reduced income following the pandemic and elevated operating costs that have led farmers to liquidate their herds.

The average price of pork increased 2.3% from April 2025 to April 2026. Pork chops are the most popular cut. The average retail price for pork chops in U.S. cities was $4.33 per pound in April 2026, up 9 cents per pound from the same time last year. Prices reflect a balanced supply of hogs and growing consumer demand.

For chicken, USDA estimates about 42.2 billion pounds of chicken will be purchased in 2026, up 46 million pounds from 2025. The overall price of chicken fell in April by 0.7% compared to April 2025. Boneless chicken breasts in U.S. cities cost an average of $4.17 per pound in April, down a penny from the same time last year. Poultry flocks continue to recover from avian influenza, which has helped to control price increases.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “Home-grown meat continues to be a staple for America’s families. Despite higher prices at the grocery store, families trust America’s farmers and ranchers to grow the food that is put on the grill and on dinner tables across the country. We urge the administration and Congress to prioritize ranchers as they rebuild herds so they can continue to meet the needs of the nation’s families.”

For shoppers looking to save money, retailers and grocery stores generally increase promotional sales and specials as holidays draw closer.

While this is a snapshot of current meat prices, the American Farm Bureau Federation conducts annual surveys of the average cost of a full Thanksgiving dinner and a 4th of July cookout. The 4th of July marketbasket survey will be released on June 26, 2026.