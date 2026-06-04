Tulare County Library opening Summer Reading Challenge on June 9

The sun is out for Tulare County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge – Unearth a Story. Beginning Tuesday, June 9 through Saturday, July 18, the Summer Reading Challenge celebrates reading with a dinosaurs, paleontology, and archaeology focus. “Unearth a Story” demonstrates that beneath the surface of any story, digging deep helps us uncover clues of undiscovered messages. Pick up a book or listen to your favorite audiobook and find what you “Unearth”.

Tulare County Library invites all ages to join this year’s Summer Reading Challenge and the many events offered. All Library Branches host activities, performers, and presentations, including a magician, animal presentations, storytime, and more. Begin learning more about your Summer Reading Challenge on our Library webpage at tularecountylibrary.org/src. To check out Library events, go to the online calendar at tularecountylibrary.org/calendar or visit your local Branch’s social media page by going to tularecountylibrary.org/locations.

How to participate:

The Library challenges ages 0 through 5 to read or to be read 20 books. For everyone, ages 6 and over, their challenge is to read for 20 days. Upon signing up ages 17 and under receive a free book and adults receive a small prize.

Challengers who check in midway also receive a prize. When your Reading Challenge is complete, ages 17 and under collect a final prize and adults receive a free book. All completers are entered into a grand prize drawing. Sign up in person at one of our local branches, online at tularecountylibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 or via the Beanstack app.

The 2026 Tulare County Library Summer Reading Challenge is graciously funded and supported by the Friends of Tulare County Library and local branch Friends of the Library groups in Dinuba, Exeter, Ivanhoe, Lindsay, and Three Rivers. The Friends raise funds to support various programs offered by Tulare County Library. Interested in becoming a member? Visit https://www.tularecountylibrary.org/friends-library to find out more information about the Friends.

The Tulare County Library is an equal opportunity provider. The Summer Food Service Program is a program of the U. S. Department of Agriculture, administered in California by the California Department of Education. Lunch at the Library is a project of the California State Library, supported with funds from the State of California.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, an adult literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Follow the Library on Facebookfacebook.com/tularecountylibrary or local branch pages, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or X at x.com/TulareCountyLib.