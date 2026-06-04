Sierra View Medical Center recognized in Best of Central California Awards

Sierra View Medical Center and several of its locations were recognized in the 2026 Best of Central California People Choice Awards, earning multiple Gold, Silver, and Bronze honors across healthcare categories.

Honors included Gold awards for Best Hospital, Best Surgery Center, and Best Cancer Treatment Center; Silver awards for Place to Have a Baby, Orthopedic Surgery, Women’s Clinic, and Nonprofit Organization; and a Bronze award for Medical Facility.

“These awards are especially meaningful because they come directly from the communities we serve,” said Donna Hefner, President and CEO of Sierra View Medical Center. “Every recognition reflects the dedication, compassion, and teamwork shown throughout our organization each day. We are grateful for the continued trust and support from our community.”

Gold – Best Hospital

Sierra View Medical Center was named Gold Winner for Best Hospital for the third consecutive year. For more than 60 years, Sierra View Medical Center has grown alongside the community, continually evolving to meet the healthcare needs of Tulare County.

The hospital was also recognized as a Silver Winner for Place to Have a Baby. Approximately 1,100 babies are born at Sierra View Medical Center each year, and the hospital remains the only Baby-Friendly designated hospital in Tulare County.

Gold – Best Surgery Center

The SVMC Ambulatory Surgery Center was named Gold Winner for Best Surgery Center for the third consecutive year. Designed specifically for same-day procedures, the Ambulatory Surgery Center allows many patients to recover at home just hours after surgery while receiving advanced outpatient surgical care.

Gold – Best Cancer Treatment Center

The SVMC Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center received Gold Winner for Best Cancer Treatment Center for the second consecutive year after earning Silver in 2024. The Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center provides comprehensive oncology services for patients throughout the Central Valley, bringing advanced cancer care closer to where patients live and work. In addition to treatment services, the center offers a cancer support group and educational resources that help patients and their loved ones navigate treatment and recovery.

Silver – Orthopedic Surgery

The Sierra View Hip & Knee Center was recognized as a Silver Winner for Orthopedic Surgery. Sierra View Medical Center continues advancing orthopedic care through minimally invasive procedures, outpatient joint replacement, and robotic-assisted surgery. Sierra View Medical Center is the only hospital in Tulare County offering the Stryker Mako SmartRobotics™ system for joint replacement procedures and has now completed more than 300 robotic-assisted surgeries using the technology.

Silver – Women’s Clinic

The SVMC Women’s Services Clinic received Silver recognition in the Women’s Clinic category. Opened last year, the Women’s Services Clinic expanded access to women’s healthcare with three providers dedicated to caring for women through every stage of life. The clinic was created to help address the growing need for OB/GYN services locally while keeping pregnancy and women’s healthcare connected to Sierra View Medical Center.

Silver – Nonprofit Organization

The Sierra View Foundation received Silver recognition in the Nonprofit Organization category. The Foundation helps fund new equipment, programs, and healthcare initiatives through community support, fundraising events, and donor partnerships.

This fall, the Foundation will host Midnight in Manhattan on September 18 at Eagle Mountain Casino, featuring a night of city-inspired entertainment in support of local healthcare. Additional information is available at sierra-view.com/ midnightinmanhattan

Bronze – Medical Facility

Sierra View Community Health Center – Terra Bella was recognized as a Bronze Winner for Medical Facility. The health center helps improve access to primary care in Terra Bella through same-day appointments, bilingual providers and staff, and services for patients of all ages.

Sierra View Medical Center thanks the community for its continued support and for helping make these recognitions possible through the Best of Central California People Choice Awards.