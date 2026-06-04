Sierra Hills Senior Living unveils newly renovated community June 16

Sierra Hills Senior Living will unveil its newly renovated community on June 16 with a celebration open to the public. The event begins at 2 p.m., with a ribbon cutting led by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce to follow at 2:30 p.m.

For 26 years, Sierra Hills has been home to seniors in Porterville. The $180,000 renovation, completed this year, refreshes both the individual living spaces and the shared common areas across the community’s 121 apartment homes and cottages. Updates include the dining rooms Bistro area, the private dining room, new chandeliers throughout the first floor and a fully upgraded multipurpose room.

The celebration invites guests to travel through a series of Colombia-inspired “ports” without leaving Porterville. Each guest receives a passport to stamp along the way, with every stop offering something different, from traditional Colombian treats and foods to cultural experiences and community resource stations. Guided tours of the renovated spaces and live music will round out the day.

The event will also benefit Central Valley Rescue Railroad, raising awareness for shelter animals through gift basket raffles held throughout the day. Guests can stop by a photo booth from a local vendor and meet tropical birds brought by a local resident.

“Our residents are the heart of this community, and these renovations are about giving them spaces that feel fresh and comfortable,” said Betty Botello Ledezma, Executive Director of Sierra Hills Senior Living. “After 26 years in Porterville, we’re proud to open our doors and celebrate this next chapter with our neighbors.”

Call 559-396-4522 to RSVP by June 14 or click here to learn more.