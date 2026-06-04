Gold Runner to run special trains to Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park for 2026 Juneteenth Celebration

Travelers from Northern California, the Bay Area, or the Central Valley are invited to experience a scenic day trip aboard the Gold Runner, arriving directly at the gates of the Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park for its 2026 Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday, June 13. The event will begin at 11:00 AM and conclude at 4:00 PM. Gold Runner has scheduled a special stop at the park for multiple trains, bookable at exclusive half-price “Allensworth fares.”

What began in 2018 with just 97 passengers has grown into a well-loved tradition, with over 500 passengers traveling by train to the 2025 Juneteenth Festival. Travelers are encouraged to book now to secure their seats and to enjoy further savings by combining discounts, as detailed on the Gold Runner Deals webpage.

The fun for all ages event will feature food trucks, music, dancing, merchandise vendors, and tours of historic buildings.

“We are proud to continue this annual tradition of bringing Californians together to celebrate Juneteenth at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park,” said Chris Orlando, Chief Executive Officer of the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, which operates Gold Runner. “Each year, more people choose to be part of this trip and to experience the history and community that make the Allensworth celebration so meaningful.”

Founded in 1908 by Colonel Allen Allensworth, a former enslaved man, Allensworth was created as a town where Black families could build lives, businesses, and institutions on their own terms. Today, it is preserved as a California State Park and stands as California’s first community founded, financed, and governed by Black leaders, giving it a singular place in the state’s history. The park’s history is kept alive through its annual events, which invite visitors to gather, learn, and celebrate at the very place where this remarkable community once stood.

“Juneteenth is one of our most important national holidays, and Allensworth is one of the most meaningful places in California to observe it,” said Lori Wear, California State Parks. We’re proud to welcome visitors here every June, and grateful to Gold Runner for helping us reach Californians seeking an alternative route to the Park.”

The southbound trains (Sacramento – Allensworth) running for the event include trains 702 (11:41 a.m. arrival) and 710 (12:41 p.m. arrival).

Northbound (Bakersfield – Allensworth) trains include 713 (9:41 a.m. arrival), 715 (11:41 a.m. arrival), and 717 (2:47 p.m. arrival).

When purchasing train tickets, a discount will automatically be applied. If eligible, riders can then combine this reduced ticket with additional savings regularly available which include:

Infants under 2 years of age ride for free

Children 2-12 years old ride half-price every day

Seniors (62+ years of age) receive 15% off

Veterans & active military members receive 15% off

Disabled riders save 15% off

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Visitors attending the Festival via Gold Runner trains will arrive at the Allensworth station (CNL), which will serve as a special stop for this event. Upon arrival, a complimentary 35-passenger shuttle provided by Tulare County Area Transit will transport riders between the train platform and the historic schoolhouse.

Throughout the year, CNL serves as a whistle stop available only to pre-booked groups. However, for special events at the Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park, including the October Rededication, Black History Month, and the Juneteenth Celebration, Gold Runner operates special trains at discounted prices in order to connect travelers with this historic and important destination.

Train tickets to Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park can be booked online at the Colonel Allensworth landing page or contact Carmen Setness, community outreach coordinator for San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC), at [email protected].