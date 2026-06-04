Free summer meals for kids and teens at Tulare County libraries

The Tulare County Library offers free meals during Summer 2026 to children and teens ages 0 to 18 at eight branch locations in Dinuba, Lindsay, Visalia, Earlimart, Exeter, Pixley, Strathmore, and Tipton. The Library working with the Lindsay Unified School District, Dinuba Unified School District, and Fresno Economic Opportunity Commission (EOC) provide this service through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a federal funded program, and administered by the California Department of Education. Summer meals are available at the following Tulare County Library Branches:

Dinuba Branch: 150 S I Street, Dinuba. Contact (559) 595-7195 Tuesday through Friday , June 2 – July 31 , from 12-1 pm

150 S I Street, Dinuba. Contact (559) 595-7195 Earlimart Branch: 780 E. Washington Avenue, Earlimart. Contact (661) 849-2525 Tuesday through Friday , June 16 – July 24 , from 3-5 pm

780 E. Washington Avenue, Earlimart. Contact (661) 849-2525 Exeter Branch: 230 E Chestnut St, Exeter. Contact (559) 592-5361 Tuesday through Friday , June 16 – July 24 , from 3-5 pm

230 E Chestnut St, Exeter. Contact (559) 592-5361 Lindsay Branch: 157 N. Mirage Avenue, Lindsay. Contact (559) 562-3021 Tuesday through Friday, June 16 – July 24 , from 10:30-11:30 am

157 N. Mirage Avenue, Lindsay. Contact (559) 562-3021 Pixley Branch: 927 S. Center Street, Suite B, Pixley. Contact (559) 757-1010 Tuesday through Friday , June 16 – July 24 , from 3-5 pm

927 S. Center Street, Suite B, Pixley. Contact (559) 757-1010 Strathmore Branch: 19646 Rd 230, Strathmore. Contact (559) 568-1087 Tuesday and Wednesday , June 16 – July 24 , from 3-5 pm

19646 Rd 230, Strathmore. Contact (559) 568-1087 Tipton Branch: 301 East Woods Avenue, Tipton. Contact (559) 752-4236 Thursday and Friday, June 16 – July 24, from 3-5 pm

301 East Woods Avenue, Tipton. Contact (559) 752-4236 Visalia Branch: 200 W. Oak Avenue, Visalia. Contact (559) 713-2703 Tuesday through Friday, June 16 – July 24 , from 12-2 pm

200 W. Oak Avenue, Visalia. Contact (559) 713-2703

According to the California State Library in summer 2025 213 branch libraries statewide served summer meals and library staff provided pop-up library and enrichment services at 367 community meal sites. More than 380,000 meals were served to youth at library meal sites and community meal sites with pop-up library and enrichment services.

Tulare County Library is an equal opportunity provider. The Summer Food Service Program is a program of the U. S. Department of Agriculture, administered in California by the California Department of Education. Lunch at the Library is a project of the California State Library, supported with funds from the State of California.