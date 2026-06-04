City of Visalia seeking applicants for Planning Commission, apply by June 19

The City of Visalia is currently accepting applications to fill one vacancy on the Planning Commission for a full term set to expire June 30, 2028.

The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the City Council on matters related to land use, zoning, subdivisions, and community development. The Commission also administers the City’s Zoning Ordinance and reviews issues affecting the growth and development of Visalia. Meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Applications for the Planning Commission vacancy will be accepted through Friday, June 19, 2026, at 5 p.m. Interviews for Planning Commission applicants are scheduled to take place the afternoon of Monday, June 29, 2026.

In addition to the Planning Commission vacancy, the City is also accepting applications for several City commissions and committees, including the Historic Preservation Committee, Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC), and Parks & Recreation Commission.

The Historic Preservation Committee administers and implements the standards and requirements of the City of Visalia’s Historic Preservation Ordinance. Meetings are held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

The Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) serves as part of the Community Development Block Grant review process, reviews City Rates and Fees, and conducts the non-profit grant application and review process. The CAC also provides oversight responsibilities related to Measure T and Measure N. Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

The Parks & Recreation Commission advises the City Council and City staff on matters related to parks, recreation programs, playgrounds, and recreation facilities. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

Applications for the Historic Preservation Committee, Citizens Advisory Committee, and Parks & Recreation Commission will be accepted on an ongoing basis, and applications are kept on file for a period of two years.

Commissions and committees may hold additional meetings as needed to address specific matters. Members may also be required to file a Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) Statement of Economic Interests (Form 700).

Applications are available online at www.visalia.gov/committees. Applications may be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at 220 N. Santa Fe Street, Visalia, CA 93292, submitted online, or emailed to Reyna Rivera, Chief Deputy City Clerk, at [email protected].

For additional information, please contact the City of Visalia Administration Department at (559) 713-4512.