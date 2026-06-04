Blood pressure monitors now available at libraries in Tulare, Kings Counties

Patrons across 18 Central Valley libraries will now be able to check their blood pressure and manage a major risk factor for heart attack and stroke. The resources are available as part of Libraries with Heart by the American Heart Association, devoted to a healthier future for all. Library card holders will also have the option to borrow blood pressure monitoring kits for at home measurement the same way they check out a book.

“Libraries across our community are an amazing source of trusted resources. We know that high blood pressure is a major health threat, and now people can find tools at many of their local libraries to help them manage their heart health – especially as families visit libraries more often during our summer reading programs,” said Veronica Casanova, Librarian V of Tulare County Library. “Through participating libraries, patrons can access blood pressure cuffs as well as American Heart Association information on how to properly measure blood pressure at home, an explanation of what blood pressure numbers mean, and a contact list of care providers who can provide follow‑up to anyone who needs it.”

High blood pressure is known as the silent killer because usually it has no symptoms. The only way to know if someone has high blood pressure is to get it checked, according to the American Heart Association. Almost half of U.S. adults – 47.3% – have high blood pressure1, increasing their risk for heart attack, stroke or kidney disease. These poor health outcomes can potentially be avoided if high blood pressure is managed. Unfortunately, many people are not even aware that their blood pressure is elevated and the use of a blood pressure monitor might be difficult because of cost or lack of access. Libraries with Heart aims to improve the health of local communities by making these resources readily available for free for those who need them.

“Managing blood pressure shouldn’t be complicated or hard to access,” said Satjit Sanghera, MD, American Heart Association volunteer medical expert and Family Medicine Physician at Kaiser Permanente. “Libraries with Heart helps bring basic health tools and trusted information into familiar community spaces allowing Central Valley residents to take control of their health and ultimately save lives from heart disease and stroke.”

The Libraries with Heart program can be found at the following libraries:

Fresno County: Bear Mountain Branch (30733 E Kings Canyon Rd, Yokuts Valley CA 93675)

Inyo County: Big Pine Branch (500 South Main Street Big Pine, CA 93513) Bishop Branch (210 Academy St., Bishop, CA 93514) Furnace Creek Branch (201 Nevares, Death Valley, CA 92328) Independence Branch (Central Library, 168 N. Edwards St, P.O. Drawer K, Independence, CA 93526) Lone Pine Branch (210 N. Washington Lone Pine, CA 93545) Tecopa Branch (408 Tecopa Hot Springs Road, Tecopa, CA 92389)

Kings County: Kettleman City Branch (104 Becky Pease Street, Kettleman City, CA 93239)

Madera County: Madera Branch (121 N G Street, Madera, CA 93637)

Mariposa County: Mariposa County Library (4978 10th Street, Mariposa, CA 95338)

Tulare County: Earlimart (780 E Washington Ave, Earlimart, CA 93219) Exeter Branch Library (230 E Chestnut, Exeter, CA 93221) Farmersville (623 N Avery Ave, Farmersville, CA 93223) Ivanhoe (15964 Heather Ave, Ivanhoe, CA 93235) Lindsay (157 N Mirage Ave, Lindsay, CA 93247) London (5711 Ave 378, Dinuba, CA 93618) Tipton (301 E Woods Ave, Tipton, CA 93272) Woodlake (400 W Whitney Ave, Woodlake, CA 93286)



Through the non-profit Califa, twenty-four libraries in 49 locations in rural areas of California are participating in Libraries with Heart, as part of the Rural Health Connections Project which is supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.