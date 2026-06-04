Live Theater

The Kings Players stage an original play, “I Shot Jennifer Lopez,” a comedy about Norah who snaps what appears to be a compromising picture of Jennifer Lopez. Could this make Norah rich? Runs May 24-June 7. Adult themes. Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St., Hanford. 559 584-7241 or www.kingsplayers.org

The Barn Theater presents “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” about a patient who challenges the strict systems in a psychiatric hospital. Runs May 29-June 14. 42 S. Plano, Porterville. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

Encore Theatre will perform the beloved musical “Annie” about Little Orphan Annie trying to find her parents from June 11-27 at 324 South N, Tulare. 559 686-1300 or Facebook: Encore Theatre Tulare

Art shows

Arts Visalia exhibits printmaking and cartoons by Trishelle Jeffery and print and mixed media hybrids by Jolynn Reigeluth in June. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium displays cultural costumes in “Visalia around the World” in May and June, spotlighting over 23 counties’ attire, culture, dance and music. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery is showing “Reaching for Greatness,” Multicultural abstract acrylics and acrylic pours by Eva Nicholson. Open during the First Friday Art Walk in Downtown Visalia in June, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia. 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.com

College of the Sequoias Learning Resource Center shows the Pathway to Museums Club’s “Collaborative Project” March 3-June 26. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays 10-2. LRC Gallery, Lodgepole Building. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

The Oval Gallery is featuring “Two Dogs in a Trench Coat,” a duo exhibition by Jalisa Sousa-Silva and Brandon Hernandez that delves into the complicated relationship of one’s identity. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum has on display “Frankie,” art by Frank Wong, June 4-July 4. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum features “Timeless Treasurers: Journey through a Vintage Home” April 9-June 6. See how Tulareans lived in the early 1900s. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

CACHE (Center for Art, Culture & History Exeter) is showing “California Landscapes” by Betty Berk from April 4-June 28. 125 South B. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Lindsay Museum & Gallery has on exhibit “Still Point and its Echo,” a cross-cultural exchange from Korea inspired by local artist Shane Guffogg, through June 26. Open on Fridays from 12-4 p.m. 165 N. Gale Hill Ave. www.lindsay

The Pierpoint Bar & Grill & Gallery is showing “Heaven in the Sierras” by local photographer Trish Logan. Open 10-6 daily. 801 Highway 190, Springville. 559 483-9110 or [email protected]

Ongoing events

Big L Ranch Blueberry Picking from May 10-June 14. Live music. U-pick Blueberry Farm, 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. www.visitvisalia.org/events

Events by date

Friday, June 5

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

“Visalia around the World” is on display from 5-8 p.m. at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak. Spotlighting over 23 counties’ dance attire. Plus traditional Mexican dancing. artsconsortium.org

Saturday, June 6

Meet the Artist with printmaker and cartoonist Trishelle Jeffery, who will talk about her art currently on display at Arts Visalia from 2-4 p.m. 214 E. Oak. 559 739-0905 or artsvisalia.org

1 st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stsaturdaytr.com

Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stsaturdaytr.com Summer kickoff at the Visalia Farmers Market from 8-11:30 a.m. behind the Visalia Courthouse, 2231 W. Main. Yoga, face painting, food trucks, live music and give-aways. Facebook: Summer kickoff at the Visalia Farmers Market

Tuesday, June 9

TC Voices at 210 “The U.S. at 250, Why We Celebrate.” Doors open at 6:30, program starts at 7:00pm at 210 W. Center St. Visalia

Wednesday, June 10

Country singer Ben Gallaher headlines the KJUP Free Summer Concert Series concert at Exeter Veterans Memorial Park, 324 N Kaweah. Food trucks, beer garden and face painting begins at 5:30 p.m. Music at 6:30 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets. https://business.exeterchamber.com/community-calendar

Friday, June 12

“E.T.—the Extra-Terrestrial” will be shown free at 6 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 62501369 or foxvisalia.org

Sierra Performing Arts presents “Stingin’ and Dancing in the Bee Musical,” their year-end dance fest, at 7 p.m. at L.J. Williams Theatre, 1001 W. Main, Visalia. Tickets: spacdance.com

Saturday, June 13

5 th Annual Juneteenth celebration from 10-2 at Zumwalt Park, 455 E. Tulare in Tulare. Food, games, live entertainment. Commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. unitedwaytc.org/community/calendar

Annual Juneteenth celebration from 10-2 at Zumwalt Park, 455 E. Tulare in Tulare. Food, games, live entertainment. Commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. unitedwaytc.org/community/calendar Sierra Performing Arts presents the “Snow White Ballet” at 7 p.m. at L.J. Williams Theatre, 1001 W. Main, Visalia. Tickets: spacdance.com

Sunday, June 14

Free entry into Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks on Flag Day for U.S. citizens. visitvisalia.org/calendar

Friday, June 19

Juneteenth Celebration honoring African-American history from 5-7 p.m. at the Anthony Community Center, 345 N. Jacob, Visalia. Exhibits, kids’ activities, art, live music and drumming. Facebook events

Saturday, June 20