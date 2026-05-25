Costa Announces More Than $131 Million for Central Valley Water Infrastructure Projects

Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) announced that more than $131 million in federal funding is being awarded for major water infrastructure improvements across the San Joaquin Valley, including upgrades to the Friant-Kern Canal and O’Neill Pumping Plant, two critical components of California’s water delivery system. The funding brings the total federal investment secured for water storage, aging water infrastructure, clean drinking water, and groundwater recharge projects benefiting California’s 21st Congressional District to more than $1.4 billion.

The funding, secured through investments made under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, will help improve water reliability, modernize aging infrastructure, strengthen drought resilience, and support long-term water management efforts throughout the Valley.

“Reliable water infrastructure is critical to the future of the San Joaquin Valley, our agricultural economy, and the communities that depend on it,” said Congressman Costa. “The Central Valley depends on a reliable water supply to support our farms, local economy, and growing communities. These investments will help strengthen water delivery systems that families, farmers, and communities across the Valley rely on every day.”

Projects receiving funding include:

$65.8 million for the Friant-Kern Canal Capacity Correction Project

for the Friant-Kern Canal Capacity Correction Project $53 million for the O’Neill Pumping Plant Main Transformer Replacement Project

for the O’Neill Pumping Plant Main Transformer Replacement Project $11 million for the O’Neill Pumping Plant Unit Upgrades Project

for the O’Neill Pumping Plant Unit Upgrades Project $2 million for Fresno Irrigation District flow metering improvements expected to conserve approximately 840 acre-feet of water annually

The Friant-Kern Canal serves farms and communities across the eastern San Joaquin Valley and has lost significant carrying capacity due to decades of land subsidence. The O’Neill Pumping Plant projects will modernize critical Central Valley Project infrastructure connected to San Luis Reservoir and improve operational reliability throughout California’s water system.

Congressman Costa has long advocated for federal investments in water storage, conveyance, groundwater recharge, and drought resilience projects across the Central Valley.

Additional information on previously secured federal funding for Central Valley water infrastructure and San Joaquin Valley community projects: