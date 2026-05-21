Westbound Goshen Ave. to be closed at Shirk/Goshen intersection for construction

Starting Tuesday May 26, 2026, westbound Goshen Avenue will be closed at the Shirk Street and Goshen Avenue intersection as major construction work continues for the Shirk Capacity Enhancement Project.

“The current road closures on Shirk Street continue to be implemented on Phase 2C, which is from Pershing Avenue to Goshen Avenue, and Phase 3, which is from Goshen Avenue to Doe Avenue ,” shares Bryce Nagel, Assistant Engineer, City of Visalia. “On Tuesday May 26, work will begin on Goshen Avenue, and westbound Goshen will also be closed at the Shirk Street and Goshen Avenue intersection.”

The Goshen Avenue and Shirk Street intersection will be closed to westbound, northbound, and southbound traffic, but will remain open to eastbound traffic. Work on the Goshen Avenue intersection is expected to be completed around Friday June 26, 2026.

Detours will be posted at Goshen Avenue, Doe Avenue, Plaza Drive, Akers Street, Hillsdale Avenue and Riggin Avenue. Travelers are asked to proceed through the work areas cautiously and slow for the cone zone. Those who live, work, or are visiting businesses on Shirk Street will be able to access the area.

The City of Visalia is working with engineering firm VRPA Technologies, Inc. and construction management team, NV5, on this project.

To receive text message updates on this project, text the word SHIRK to 1-(888) 477-3146.

For questions or more information, visit www.visalia.gov/shirk or contact the City of Visalia Building & Engineering Department’s Bryce Nagel at [email protected] or (559) 713-4197.