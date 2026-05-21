Calendar of Events

Live Theater

Lindsay Children’s Theater at the Lindsay Community Theatre presents “Lion King Jr.,” the story of newborn lion Simba in the land of Tanzania, May 15-24. 190 N. Elmwood Ave. 559 284-2223 or www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com

The Kings Players stage an original play, “I Shot Jennifer Lopez,” a comedy about Norah who snaps what appears to be a compromising picture of Jennifer Lopez. Could this make Norah rich? Runs May 24-June 7. Adult themes. Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St., Hanford. 559 584-7241 or www.kingsplayers.org

The Barn Theater presents “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” about a patient who challenges the strict systems in a psychiatric hospital. Runs May 29-June 14. 42 S. Plano, Porterville. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia exhibits “Evidence of Coveted Chaos” by Amie Rangel about balancing creating art and everyday life obligations, along with oils and study drawings and sketches by Martha Sterling. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays in May, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium displays cultural costumes in “Visalia around the World” in May and June, spotlighting over 23 counties’ attire, culture, dance and music. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery is showing “Reaching for Greatness,” Multicultural abstract acrylics and acrylic pours by Eva Nicholson. Open during First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia in May and June, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia. 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.com

College of the Sequoias Learning Resource Center shows the Pathway to Museums Club’s “Collaborative Project” March 3-June 26. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays 10-2. LRC Gallery, Lodgepole Building. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

The Oval Gallery is featuring art by Flores del Valle, a collaboration between Central Valley’s own Kuta One and Irma Ceja that honors our people and the roots we have here in the Valley. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum has on display Bishop Fine Art by Susie and William Bishop from May 7-30. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum features “Timeless Treasurers: Journey through a Vintage Home” April 9-June 6. See how Tulareans lived in the early 1900s. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

CACHE (Center for Art, Culture & History Exeter) is showing “California Landscapes” by Betty Berk from April 4-June 28. 125 South B. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Lindsay Museum & Gallery opens its annual Orange Blossom Festival art show from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 17. Open on Fridays after April 17 from 12-4 p.m. 165 N. Gale Hill Ave. www.lindsayarts.com

The Pierpoint Bar & Grill & Gallery is showing “Heaven in the Sierras” by local photographer Trish Logan. Open 10-6 daily. 801 Highway 190, Springville. 559 483-9110 or [email protected]

Ongoing events

The Woodlands Spring Food Fest from 5-9 p.m. every Thursday through May 21. Free food, bar, music and vibes. The Woodlands, 4211 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia. Bring picnic blankets and pop-u p chairs. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Big L Ranch Blueberry Picking from May 10-June 14. Live music. U-pick Blueberry Farm, 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. www.visitvisalia.org/events

Events by date

Saturday, May 23

Journey USA show at 8 p.m. features a full production or Journey hits, including synchronized video playback and special effects/ Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or www.foxvisalia.org

Go Native: A Native American Cultural Celebration from 10-3 at Kaweah Oaks Preserve, 29989 Road 182, Exeter. Learn about the Yokut tribe, including basket weaving, cradleboards, drumming. Children’s events. Free. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Family Day from 11-2:30 at the Arts Consortium to see multicultural dance costumes from 28 countries. Exhibit is open through June 25. www.artsconsortium.org/calendar

“Welcome Summer! Gallery Wine & Cheese” from 2-5 p.m. at the Pierpoint Gallery, 801 Highway 190, Springville. Complimentary wine and cheese. 559 483-9110 or [email protected]

Monday, May 25

Memorial Day free entrance to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park for U.S. Residents. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

The Darling Pool Party Series Memorial Day Kickoff from 12-4 with music poolside and Palm Springs-inspired vibes. 21 and older. Darling Hotel, 210 N. Court, Visalia. Facebook: The Darling Pool Party Series

Magnificent Memorial Day 5 & 10K Run begins at 7 a.m. at Riverway Sports Park, 3611 N. Dinuba Blvd., Visalia. Hosted by Sequoia Baptist Church. www.sbcvisalia.org/run

Saturday, May 30

5th Annual Color Run starts at 9 a.m. at Mooney Grove, 27000 S. Mooney Blvd. Visalia. Get splattered with paint during 5 K walk,run. Games, music prizes. Benefits ProYouth after-school program. www.allevents/in/visalia

Paint & Sip at 2 p.m. led by Merry Miller-Gass, children’s book illustrator, at the Center for Spiritual Living/Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. All supplies provided. 559 625-2441 or www.cslvisalia.org/events

Sunday, May 31

Author and speaker Chris Highland, whose columns on religion and humanism used to run in the Visalia Times-Delta, will be the Zoom speaker on how to think about Jesus in a contemporary way at 2 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. www.cslvisalia.org/events

Friday, June 5

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. www.artsconsortium.org

“Visalia around the World” is on display from 5-8 p.m. at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak. Spotlighting over 23 counties’ dance attire. Plus traditional Mexican dancing. www.artsconsortium.org

Saturday, June 6