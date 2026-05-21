Adventist Health Tulare offers new lifesaving procedure

Adventist Health Tulare is expanding access to advanced heart care with the launch of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), also known as coronary angioplasty. This minimally invasive, lifesaving procedure, which treats blocked or narrowed arteries, will allow community members to receive timely treatment close to home without needing to leave the city or undergo open-heart surgery.

PCI is a minimally-invasive procedure used to treat coronary artery disease, which is a condition where plaque builds in the arteries that supply blood to the heart. This buildup can reduce blood flow, leading to symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and an increased risk of heart attack. During the procedure, a cardiologist inserts a thin tube through a blood vessel to reach the heart. A small balloon is then used to open the blocked artery, and a tiny mesh tube, called a stent, is set in place to help keep it open and restore healthy blood flow.

As the leading cause of death in the United States, cardiovascular disease continues to impact millions of individuals and families each year. By offering PCI locally, Adventist Health Tulare is taking a significant step toward improving heart health outcomes across the community and surrounding areas.

Adventist Health Tulare is licensed for an Elective PCI Program, meaning the hospital meets rigorous standards to safely perform this procedure and has the necessary protocols, training, specialized supplies, and expert care team in place.

“This is a transformational moment for cardiac care in our community,” said Patrick Hoffman, director of cardiopulmonary services at Adventist Health Central California Network. “The cardiac catheterization lab team in Tulare has been able to diagnose coronary artery disease, but patients often needed to be transferred elsewhere for treatment. With PCI approval, we are no longer limited to just identifying the problem — we can now treat it immediately.”

Timely care is critical when it comes to heart disease.

“In cardiology, time is muscle,” said Ankur Gupta, MD, interventional cardiologist at Adventist Health in Central California. “When a patient is experiencing a heart attack or critical coronary blockage, every minute is vital. The ability to open blocked arteries and restore blood flow in real time reduces treatment delays, limits the need for patient transfers, and significantly improves clinical outcomes.”

The addition of PCI services also ensures patients can remain close to home during critical moments in their care.

“This advancement allows our community members to receive comprehensive cardiac treatment surrounded by their loved ones and support systems,” Hoffman added. “It reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, evidence-based care that meets national standards.”

The PCI program will be led by a team of experienced cardiologists, including Drs. Ankur Gupta, Reza Rafie, Shashi Sharma, Atul Singla, and Bikram Soni, along with specially trained nurses and cardiovascular technologists.

With this expansion, Adventist Health Tulare strengthens its ability to respond to cardiac emergencies and provide seamless, lifesaving care when seconds count.

For more information about cardiac services at Adventist Health Tulare, visit:

Adventisthealthcentralca.org/HeartCare