Dr. Jasmeet Bains added to ‘Red to Blue’ program in bid to unseat Valadao

r.Today, the DCCC announced that Dr. Jasmeet Bains has been added to its highly competitive ‘Red to Blue’ program, solidifying that Dr. Bains is the strongest candidate to defeat David Valadao in California’s 22nd Congressional District and flip this must-win seat. With deep roots in the Central Valley and a proven record of delivering results, Dr. Bains is building momentum to bring Valley-first leadership to Washington and fight for working families.

“I’ve spent my life caring for this community – not from afar, but right here at home. I’ve sat with patients forced to choose between paying for medication or putting food on the table, and I’ve seen what happens when politicians make decisions that rip health care away from families,” said Dr. Jasmeet Bains. “I’m running to ensure the Central Valley finally has a voice in Congress who will fight for us. I’m proud to have the DCCC’s support as we build a campaign rooted in this community – powered by health care workers, teachers, union workers, law enforcement, first responders, and community leaders – who know what it takes to win. Together, we will hold David Valadao accountable for turning his back on the Valley and deliver the leadership our families deserve.”

“Dr. Jasmeet Bains has fought on the frontlines of health crises and built a track record of delivering for the Central Valley. Meanwhile, David Valadao has sided with Washington politicians to rip health care away from his constituents and proven he won’t stand up for working families. It’s time to call in a doctor who will. Dr. Bains will be a Valley-first fighter to lower costs, expand access to health care, and strengthen public safety,” said DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene.

Dr. Bains has built the campaign necessary to win – grounded in broad, local support and real momentum. Her campaign is backed by the most expansive coalition in the race, including NUHW, SEIU California, California Federation Teachers, Bakersfield Professional Firefighters Local 246, Delano Police Officers Association, and 32 union locals who know her work firsthand. She is also endorsed by 314 Action, ASPIRE PAC, Blue Dog PAC, Defend the Vote, Elect Democratic Women, EMILY’s List, New Dem Action Fund, Welcome PAC, eleven members of the California Congressional Delegation, and dozens of community advocates and civic leaders.

Dr. Bains posted a record-breaking launch, raising more than $350,000 in her first quarter — the strongest for any challenger in the district in over two decades — and followed it with over $461,000 raised in Q1 2026, outraising her primary opponent.

She is also a proven electoral overperformer. In 2024, Dr. Bains outran the top of the ticket by 7.4 points and House Democrats by 8.6 points in her Assembly District. Recent polling shows her in a dead heat with Valadao — and pulling ahead once voters learn about her record.

That advantage is even more pronounced among Hispanic and Latino voters — a cornerstone of the Central Valley electorate — where she expands her lead into double digits after voters hear her story and record. Meanwhile, Valadao’s standing continues to deteriorate, with deeply negative approval ratings driven by his votes to gut health care and raise costs.

Valadao is more vulnerable than ever. After supporting the largest cuts to Medicaid in history and backing policies that raise costs on everything from groceries to gas, he is losing ground in a district that is trending away from him.

Dr. Bains brings the clearest contrast to this race: a Valley-first fighter who will flip this seat and deliver results, versus a career politician in David Valadao who has turned his back on the very families he represents at every turn.