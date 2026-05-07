COS Training Resource Center announces Summer 2026 Smart Automation & Robotics Training program

The College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center is launching its Smart Automation & Robotics (SAR) Training Program this June and July 2026, offering a comprehensive series of hands-on courses designed to prepare technicians for high-demand careers in advanced manufacturing and industrial automation.

Hosted at the Training Resource Center in Visalia, the SAR program features four stackable courses that build critical technical skills aligned with today’s production floor needs. The SAR program includes:

SACA-201 Electrical Systems (June 1–24, Mon/Wed): Focuses on connecting, adjusting, operating, troubleshooting, and analyzing electrical circuits using basic components.

PLC Basics (AM: June 2–25, PM: May 19–July 14, Tue/Thur): Provides a foundational understanding of programmable logic controllers and their functions.

FANUC Robotics (June 30–July 28, Tue/Thur): Trains participants to set up and troubleshoot robotic programs using FANUC Handling Tool.

SACA-202 Motor Controls (July 6–29, Mon/Wed): Prepares individuals to operate and manage electrical motor control circuits.

“This program teaches technicians four skills that matter on a production floor: electrical systems, motor controls, PLCs, and FANUC robotics,” said Bryan Medina, Smart Automation Robotics Director. “Trainees walk away with SACA credentials and a FANUC Handling Tool certification that prove they know what they’re doing. For technicians, that means real career skills and recognition. For employers, that means less downtime, fewer outside service calls, and a maintenance team that can actually solve problems.”

Participants will earn industry-recognized certifications through the Smart Automation Certification Alliance and gain hands-on experience with equipment from FANUC, positioning them for immediate impact in the workforce.

All classes are held at the College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center, located at 1233 N. Century Street in Visalia, and are designed to be accessible for both entry-level and professionals looking to upskill.

The College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center continues to support regional workforce development by delivering industry-relevant training that meets the evolving needs of employers across the Central Valley.

For more information or to register visit cos.edu/trainingcenter.