Cornerstone Animal Center opens in Visalia PetSmart

Cornerstone Animal Center is now open inside the Visalia PetSmart at 4240 S. Mooney Blvd, 93277, offering affordable preventive veterinary care, including spay and neuter, core vaccinations, microchipping, and parasite prevention, to Central Valley pet owners. The clinic occupies a dedicated space inside the PetSmart store through a five-year free lease provided by PetSmart Veterinary Services and with foundational support with a $1.4 million grant to support the clinic’s first five years from Maddie’s Fund®, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals. All services are by appointment only. Appointments can be booked at cornerstoneac.org

According to a 2025 statewide survey led by the San Francisco SPCA and UC Davis, California has a 20.1% shelter veterinarian vacancy rate, and the crisis hits hardest outside major metro areas. Zero rural or small-town shelters in California achieve adequate veterinary staffing, and pet owners in underserved regions routinely face three-month wait lists or travel more than 100 miles just to access affordable care. When routine services like spay/neuter and vaccines are that far out of reach, small health issues become emergencies, and families face impossible choices about keeping their pets.

“Services like spay and neuter, vaccines, and parasite prevention are basic healthcare that keep animals healthy, and in their homes,” said Cassie Heffington, Executive Director, Cornerstone Animal Center. “Having worked within the animal sheltering system for well over a decade, I have witnessed firsthand the immense need for these services. People love their pets, but oftentimes basic veterinary care is just out of reach. Cornerstone aims to help change that.”

Cornerstone’s pricing is designed to remove cost as a barrier to basic care. Vaccines start at $20, microchipping is $25, and spay and neuter services range from $75 to $250, with additional discounts and payment plan options for families who may need more assistance.

Cornerstone Animal Center is an official partner of the SF SPCA, one of California’s oldest animal welfare organizations, with decades of deep partnerships with Central Valley animal welfare shelters and organizations. Over the past year, the SF SPCA has worked with local clinics to conduct more than 13,500 spay and neutering surgeries, provide more than 10,000 dogs and cats with free, lifesaving vaccines, and deploy six Community Ambassadors who served nearly 2,000 animals in Tulare, Fresno, and San Joaquin Counties. Cornerstone will bring permanent, community-based infrastructure to the heart of the Valley.

“The SF SPCA has spent more than 150 years serving animals in San Francisco. But the need has never been contained to one city,” said Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, CEO, San Francisco SPCA. “We are thrilled with the opportunity to support the launch of Cornerstone Animal Center, a clinic by Tulare County and for Tulare County.”

“Maddie’s Fund is proud to support the opening and the first five years of the Cornerstone Animal Center, an exciting milestone in expanding access to veterinary care in Tulare County and the Central Valley,” says Amy Zeifang, Maddie’s Fund Leadership Team. “This new clinic represents a significant step forward in transforming the well-being of pets, ensuring that more receive the care they need and deserve.”

“Access to affordable, preventive veterinary care remains a significant challenge for many pet parents, especially in underserved communities,” said Kevin Brongers, Marketing Director PetSmart – Vet Health Services. “By welcoming Cornerstone Animal Center into our Visalia location, we’re helping expand access to essential services like spay and neuter, vaccinations and preventive care. We’re proud to partner with Cornerstone to support pet parents and strengthen the health and well-being of the local community.”

“Central Valley Rescue Railroad sees every day what happens when basic veterinary care is out of reach — animals surrendered, families separated, and preventable problems that become emergencies,” adds BJ Motko, Director of Central Valley Rescue Railroad. “A permanent, affordable clinic in the heart of the Valley can be a lifeline. Cornerstone Animal Center is exactly what this community has needed for a long time, and we couldn’t be more excited to see it open its doors.”