CACHE to host second annual Student Art Exhibit Reception

The Center for Art, Culture, and History—Exeter (CACHE) will be hosting its second annual reception for the student art exhibit titled Future Artists of Exeter. It will be held on Wednesday, May 20, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

CACHE has been working with local art teachers Amy Smith of Lincoln and Rocky Hill Elementary Schools, Jeneva Tollison of Wilson Middle School, and Angie Orr of Exeter Union High School to showcase the work of their talented students. Each group exhibited their artwork for a 10-week period beginning October 4 and ending May 15.

The closing reception will allow students to see their work exhibited in front of their friends and family and to receive well-deserved recognition for their efforts.

The event is free and open to the public. Visit our website at cach-exeter.org/event-details/student-reception for more information.