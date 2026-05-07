Adventist Health hospitals in Central California earn ‘A’ grade from Leapfrog group

For the second time in a row, all six eligible Adventist Health hospitals in Central California have earned “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A”, “B”, “C”, “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country using evidence-based measures of patient safety focused on preventing medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

The hospitals that achieved the top grade include:

Adventist Health Selma

Adventist Health Hanford

Adventist Health Tulare

Adventist Health Bakersfield

Adventist Health Specialty Bakersfield

Adventist Health Delano

“Maintaining an ‘A’ grade requires strong collaboration across our teams and a deep commitment to meeting rigorous safety and quality measures,” said Ghassan Jamaleddine, MD, chief medical officer for Adventist Health Central California Network. “Protecting our patients from injury, accidents, and infections is our highest priority, and we are dedicated to continuing that level of excellence across our hospitals.”

All six eligible Adventist Health hospitals also received “A” patient safety grades in fall 2025. Adventist Health Reedley and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley did not participate in the survey because there was not enough publicly available data to determine a safety grade this period.

“An ‘A’ Grade is a strong sign that Adventist Health in Central California is deeply committed to protecting patients from harm,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We commend the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for the role each played in earning this distinction.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections, and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To explore grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org