Adventist Health expands robotic surgical capabilities in Hanford with a second da Vinci Xi system

Adventist Health is expanding access to advanced, minimally invasive surgical care in the Central Valley with the addition of a second da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system in Hanford. The system will be housed at Adventist Health’s Kerr Outpatient Center, complementing the existing da Vinci Xi at Adventist Health Hanford.

“Expanding access to advanced technology outside of the hospital is a giant leap forward for Kings and Tulare counties,” said Daniel Ruiz, associate network operations executive for Adventist Health Central California Network. “Not long ago, minimally invasive surgical tools, such as the da Vinci Xi, were only available in the hospital setting, so having this level of care available in an outpatient center allows specialized treatment to be more convenient and accessible for community members.”

The expansion of the robotic surgical system comes in response to a high demand for robotic-assisted procedures. According to Intuitive, the manufacturer of the da Vinci surgical system, Adventist Health Hanford currently performs the highest number of surgeries, per robot, in the nation. With more than 170 robotic cases performed per quarter on a single system, the addition of a second robot is expected to increase surgical capacity by approximately 15 to 20 percent, enabling more than 75 additional procedures each quarter.

“This has been a tremendous effort by our surgeons and leadership, and it’s truly a big moment for our community,” said Abraham Khan, MD, a minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon. “Currently, patients are waiting between four to six months for robotic surgery because we have one robot and multiple highly skilled surgeons. Adding a second system will help us care for more patients sooner, restore health, and help community members return to their normal daily activities faster.”

Robotic-assisted surgery using the da Vinci Xi system allows surgeons to perform a wide range of minimally invasive procedures with greater precision and control. Specialties utilizing this technology include:

General surgery

Colorectal surgery

Gynecologic surgery

Urologic surgery

Thoracic surgery

Cardiac surgery

Head and neck surgery

Today, approximately 60% of general surgery cases at Adventist Health Hanford are performed using robotic technology, reflecting a broader shift in surgical care nationwide.

“Robotic surgery is no longer the future — it’s the present,” added Dr. Khan. “We’re seeing faster recovery times, less pain, fewer infections and, in many cases, patients are leaving the hospital the same day as their procedure. Patients consistently tell us their experience is better than they expected, and that’s exactly what we’re aiming for every single time.”

A representative from Intuitive emphasized the importance of expanding access to robotic-assisted care in high-demand communities.

“We are proud to support Adventist Health in bringing advanced robotic technology to more patients in the Central Valley,” said Cyril Tyson, Intuitive spokesperson. “Expanding access to minimally invasive surgery helps improve patient outcomes, reduce recovery times, and enhance the overall surgical experience for both patients and care teams.”

The expansion of Adventist Health’s robotic fleet in Hanford and Bakersfield is expected to help recruit new surgeons who are trained in robotic techniques. This will further strengthen the region’s healthcare capabilities.

“Our teams, ranging from surgeons and nurses to surgical technicians and support staff, are deeply committed to delivering the highest quality of care,” said Dr. Khan. “This second robot is going to make a meaningful difference. It will allow us to serve more patients, reduce suffering, and continue advancing the level of care available close to home.”