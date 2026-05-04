Donna’s Calendar of Events

Live Theater

Ice House Theatre presents “Rumors,” a comedy by Neil Simon about the disastrous and hilarious 10th wedding anniversary of the deputy major of New York and his wife. Runs April 24-May 9 at 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

The Kings Players stage an original play, “I Shot Jennifer Lopez,” a comedy about Norah who snaps what appears to be a compromising picture of Jennifer Lopez. Could this make Norah rich? Runs May 24-June 7. Adult themes. Temple Theater, 514 Visalia St., Hanford. 559 584-7241 or www.kingsplayers.org

The Barn Theater presents “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” about a patient who challenges the strict systems in a psychiatric hospital. Runs May 29-June 14. 42 S. Plano, Porterville. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia exhibits “Evidence of Coveted Chaos” by Amie Rangel about balancing creating art and everyday life obligations, along with oils and study drawings and sketches by Martha Sterling. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays in May, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium displays cultural costumes in “Visalia around the World” in May and June, spotlighting over 23 counties’ attire, culture, dance and music. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery is showing “Reaching for Greatness,” Multicultural abstract acrylics and acrylic pours by Eva Nicholson. Open during First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia in May and June, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia. 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.comCollege of the Sequoias Gallery hosts its Annual Student Exhibition April 7-May 8. Open Tuesdays-Thursdays 10-4 and Fridays by appointment. Kaweah Building, Room 214 (downstairs) at the corner of Meadow Lane and Mooney. Free 20-minute parking in the circle drive. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

College of the Sequoias Learning Resource Center shows the Pathway to Museums Club’s “Collaborative Project” March 3-June 26. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays 10-2. LRC Gallery, Lodgepole Building. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

The Oval Gallery is featuring art by Flores del Valle, a collaboration between Central Valley’s own Kuta One and Irma Ceja that honors our people and the roots we have here in the Valley. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum has on display The Spring Art Show by the Tulare Palette Club April 2-May 2. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum features “Timeless Treasurers: Journey through a Vintage Home” April 9-June 6. See how tulareans lived in the early 1900s. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

CACHE (Center for Art, Culture & History Exeter) is showing “California Landscapes” by Betty Berk from April 4-June 28. 125 South B. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Lindsay Museum & Gallery opens its annual Orange Blossom Festival art show from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 17. Open on Fridays after April 17 from 12-4 p.m. 165 N. Gale Hill Ave. www.lindsayarts.com

The Pierpoint Bar & Grill & Gallery is showing “Heaven in the Sierras” by local photographer Trish Logan. Open 10-6 daily. 801 Highway 190, Springville. 559 483-9110 or [email protected]

Ongoing events

The Woodlands Spring Food Fest from 5-9 p.m. every Thursday through May 21. Free food, bar, music and vibes. The Woodlands, 4211 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia. Bring picnic blankets and pop-u p chairs. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Big L Ranch Blueberry Picking from May 10-June 14. Live music. U-pick Blueberry Farm, 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. www.visitvisalia.org/events

Events by date

Thursday, May 7

Sleeping Beauty ballet by a cast on international stars at 7 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score, breathtaking choreography and costumes. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

The League of Women Voters is holding a candidates forum for Tulare County supervisors in District 4 at 6 p.m. at the Goshen Village Community Center, 30940 Road 72 Goshen. facebook.com/lwvtularecounty

Saturday, May 9

All-female Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Multi-Grammy winners. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Mother’s Day Tea Party at 3 p.m. with hat parade, special music, games and prizes. For men too! Center for Spiritual Living, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. 559 625-2441 or cslvisalia.org

71st Woodlake Lions Rodeo with deep pit BBQ, vendors, pre-show entertainment. Doors open at 11 a.m. Rodeo at 3 p.m. Woodlake Rodeo Grounds, 19400 Ave. 398. visitvisalia.org/calendar

Tuesday, May 12

Arts Consortium community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Get an update on the arts scene. Arts Consortium in the Lofts at Fort Visalia, 300 E. Oak, Visalia. 559 772-0001 or artsconsortium.org

Saturday, May 16

3 rd Annual Books & Brews from 11-4 with music, vinyl record swaps, food, local authors and vendors. Supports the Tulare County Library. 1852 Brewery, 707 W. Murray, Visalia. visitvisalia.org/calendar

Annual Books & Brews from 11-4 with music, vinyl record swaps, food, local authors and vendors. Supports the Tulare County Library. 1852 Brewery, 707 W. Murray, Visalia. visitvisalia.org/calendar Visalia Breakfast Lions Club hosts their annual car show from 9-3 on Main Street with 350 classic cars. 4a2lions.org/events

Monday, May 18

“Exeter at War,” a talk about Exeter sons who have served in every major conflict since the Civil War, at 7 p.m. at CACHE (The Center for Art, Culture, and History—Exeter), 125 South B. Part of the Tales of Exeter series. Free. 592-5900 or cach-exeter.org

Wednesday, May 20

CACHE (The Center for Art, Culture, and History—Exeter) hosts a student art show, “The Future of Exeter,” from 5-7 p.m. 125 South B. 559 592-5900 or cach-exeter.org

Saturday, May 23

Journey USA show at 8 p.m. features a full production or Journey hits, including synchronized video playback and special effects/ Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Go Native: A Native American Cultural Celebration from 10-3 at Kaweah Oaks Preserve, 29989 Road 182, Exeter. Learn about the Yokut tribe, including basket weaving, cradleboards, drumming. Children’s events. Free. visitvisalia.org/calendar

“Welcome Summer! Gallery Wine & Cheese” from 2-5 p.m. at the Pierpoint Gallery, 801 Highway 190, Springville. Complimentary wine and cheese. 559 483-9110 or [email protected]

Monday, May 25

Memorial Day free entrance to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park for U.S. Residents. visitvisalia.org/calendar

Saturday, May 30