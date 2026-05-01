State Senate District 12 Candidates Discuss the Issues at May 12 Forum

Voters in the June 2 primary election for California State Senate District 12 will have the opportunity to meet and question the candidates at a forum on Thursday, May 12.

The forum will be at the Tulare County Office of Education, 6200 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia. Doors open at 6 p.m. The forum will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The three candidates for SD 12 will be attending;

Louis Miramontes (Republican), Aviation Mechanic

William Brown, (Libertarian), Social Worker/Businessman

Nathan Magsig (Republican), County Supervisor/Businessman

The two candidates with the most votes in the June 2 primary will advance to the general election on November 4. The last date to register for the June 2 primary is May 18. Ballots should be arriving in the mail the first week of May.

State Senate District 12 includes parts of Kern, Fresno and Tulare counties.

The candidates have agreed to address questions directed to them by the sponsoring organizations and accept questions from the audience that have been screened.

Sponsors are:

League of Women Voters of Tulare County

American Association of University Women

Valley Voice online newspaper.

Tulare County League of Mexican American Women

Sun-Gazette newspaper

The event will be streamed by the Valley Voice and posted on their facebook.