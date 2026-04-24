Arts Visalia presents: Evidence of Coveted Chaos by Amie T. Rangel and Festival of Seasons by Martha Sterling

Get ready for Mother’s Day by supporting Arts Visalia this May. The Annual Orchid Sale Fundraiser is returning May 2, 2026! Come early for the best choice! Extended gallery hours will be Saturday, May 2, Monday May 4, 12:00 pm – 5:30 pm and onward until sold out. The gallery will be filled with live orchids to take home for the price of $25 each. Proceeds to support Arts Visalia, your local visual art center. Are you a business owner or individual interested in sponsoring the Orchid Sale? Send an email to [email protected] for sponsorship information.

While the galleries are filled with beautiful orchids, the artwork of Amie Rangel and Martha Sterling will be on display May 1 – 30, 2026. An Opening Reception will take place Friday, May 1, 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm. The Main Gallery showcases Evidence of Coveted Chaos by Amie Rangel featuring mixed media artworks responding to the balancing act of the life of mother, artist, and career woman. You have the chance to meet Amie Rangel during her free Artist Talk on Saturday, May 2 starting at 2:00 pm. Festival of Seasons, the artwork of Martha Sterling, will also be on display in the Feature gallery. Martha Sterling is a classically trained painter inspired by impressionism who captures the beauty of nature and human interaction.

Registration for Young at Art: Summer Youth Art Classes opens April 25th! Register your young artist age 5 – 17 for up to 6 weeks of creative fun and expression. Classes are a great way to get the kids out of the house and spend some time in the studio with other artists their age. Different classes each week! Full and partial scholarships are available. Art class starts June 8th! Check the website for more information: www.artsvisalia.org/education.

Escape the heat of the summer by visiting Arts Visalia this June. The Main Gallery will showcase California Trishelle, an autobiographical exploration through print and mixed media artworks of Trishelle Jefferey’s relocation from Salt Lake City, Utah to Fresno, California. Journey with her through the change in culture, location, and internal beliefs that has shaped who she is from a migration across the states. Take a step into the Feature Gallery to find a humorous and funky print, poetry, and art doll exhibition by Indiana-based artist Jolynn Regeluth. Regeluth’s work explores a universal human nature in an earnest yet humorous way. See both exhibitions free of charge June 5 – 27, 2026. Be the first to see the show during the Opening Reception on June 5 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm.

Art workshops for kids, teens, adults are available at Arts Visalia. Enrollment and class information can be found online at artsvisalia.org or stop by during our open hours.

Visit ARTS VISALIA, 214 East Oak Avenue, Visalia, California, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Follow ARTS VISALIA on Facebook and Instagram and check out our website at www.artsvisalia.org

Contact ARTS VISALIA at 559-739-0905 or [email protected]

Support ARTS VISALIA Invest in the Arts at www.artsvisalia.org/support-us or mail your donation to P.O. Box 251, Visalia, 93279