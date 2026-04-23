Visalia Unified expands athletic opportunities with launch of Girls’ Flag Football in 26-27

Visalia Unified School District is proud to announce the addition of girls’ flag football as an official California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) fall sanctioned sport beginning in the 2026-27 school year. The sport will be offered at all four comprehensive high schools: El Diamante, Golden West, Mt. Whitney, and Redwood at the Varsity level, based on interest. Flag football will be offered in the fall to align with the CIF-sanctioned schedule, allowing students the opportunity to compete for section and state championships. The last girls’ CIF sport added by Visalia Unified was Competition Cheer in 2021.

The National Federation of State High School Association stated in a press release, “Girls’ flag football had the biggest gains in 2024-25…with 68,847 girls participating in the sport last year – an impressive 60% increase from the previous year.” In California, that translated to an 84% increase in participants in its second season, according to the CIF. VUSD is committed to expanding access for female student-athletes to participate in interscholastic athletics, develop leadership skills, and strengthen their connection to school. Girls’ flag football is launching at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and National Collegiate Athletic Associations (NCAA) Division I, II, and III collegiate levels this spring, and is slated as an Olympic sport in 2028 – creating hundreds of thousands of dollars in available scholarship opportunities for students across the state.

“We are excited to offer a sport that is rapidly growing across California and the nation. A number of schools in our area have also shown interest in offering girls flag football and we look forward to building a competitive schedule for the upcoming school year,” added John Perez, Visalia Unified Director of Athletic Programs.

Expanding opportunities like girls’ flag football supports VUSD’s Forward 2030 Strategic Plan, which prioritizes ensuring every student is connected to at least one meaningful activity that fosters belonging and engagement. To gauge interest, three VUSD middle school teams came together during the 2025-26 school year, competing against each other. Interest far exceeded expectations with nearly 100 8th grade girls competing. In addition, all 8th through 11th grade girl students were surveyed with majority interest in flag football and beach volleyball in close second.

“We recognized an opportunity to truly listen to our students and provide something both meaningful and achievable – something we know they’ll embrace,” said Superintendent Kirk Shrum. “This isn’t just about adding a new sport; it’s about opening doors to scholarships, building lasting friendships, and shaping futures.”

Additional information regarding girls’ flag football team formation, coaching opportunities, and student participation will be shared with families and school communities as the launch date approaches. VUSD remains dedicated to providing meaningful extracurricular activities that support the academic, social, and emotional success of all students and athletes.