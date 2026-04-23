Valley PBS to host Central Valley premiere of Wowsabout, with live puppet appearances, at Visalia Fox

Valley PBS invites families across the Central Valley to experience the magic of storytelling, exploration, and hands on learning at the exclusive regional premiere of Wowsabout, a new children’s program from The Jim Henson Company.

This special event will take place on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the historic Fox Theatre Visalia, offering audiences a first look at the program ahead of its national broadcast debut on PBS KIDS.

Designed for young learners and families, Wowsabout follows the adventures of puppet friends Ronald and Roxy as they explore the natural wonders of national parks, meet real park rangers, and inspire children to discover the world around them.

A One of a Kind Family Experience

In person appearances by Ronald and Roxy puppets

Live appearances by Jim Henson puppeteers

A special screening before national release

Hands on activities and crafts

Meet and greet opportunities

Junior Ranger inspired experience

“This premiere is more than a screening. It is an opportunity for families to connect with nature, storytelling, and learning in a meaningful way,” said Robert Mollison, President/ CEO at Valley PBS.

Community Collaboration:

The event is made possible through partnerships with regional organizations committed to education, family engagement, and outdoor exploration.

Sponsors include Visit Visalia, Sequoia Parks Conservancy, and The Source LGBT+ Center, whose support helps connect families with the natural beauty and educational experiences of Sequoia National Park and the surrounding region.