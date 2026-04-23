Tulare County Supervisor District 4 Forum to be held on May 7

Voters in the primary election for District 4 Tulare County Supervisor will have the opportunity to meet the candidates at a forum on May 7 and ask them questions.

The forum will be at the Goshen Village No. 1 Community Room, 309940 Road 72, in Visalia.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The forum will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The three candidates running for supervisor District 4 have all been invited:

Eddie Valero, incumbent;

Rudy Mendoza, mayor of Woodlake;

Ian Bakke, chief operating officer of Bakke Ag Services of Tulare.

The two candidates with the most votes in the June 2 primary will advance to the general election on November 4.

District 4 includes the unincorporated communities of Badger, Cutler-Orosi, Elderwood, Goshen, Ivanhoe, London, Monson-Sultana, Seville, Three Rivers, Traver, and Yettem. The cities represented in District 4 include Dinuba, Woodlake, and a small portion in the northwest corner of Visalia.

The candidates have agreed to address questions directed to them by the sponsoring organizations and accept prescreened questions from the audience.

Sponsors are:

League of Women Voters of Tulare County

American Association of University Women

Valley Voice online newspaper.

Tulare County League of Mexican American Women

Sun-Gazette newspaper

The event will be simultaneously translated into Spanish for those who request it and streamed on the Valley Voice Facebook.