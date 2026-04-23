Sierra View Medical Center celebrates first graduating class of SVMC Nursing Education Pathway, powered by Unitek College

Porterville, CA – April 20, 2026 – Sierra View Medical Center, in partnership with Unitek College, celebrated a major milestone on Friday, April 17, 2026, with the graduation of the first cohort from the SVMC Nursing Education Pathway, powered by Unitek College.

The inaugural graduation and pinning ceremony, held at Porterville Church of the Nazarene, recognized nine graduates who completed the three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. This marks the first locally trained cohort through the partnership, designed to expand access to nursing education and strengthen the healthcare workforce in the Central Valley

“This partnership began with a simple but powerful conversation. In 2019, before the pandemic reshaped healthcare as we know it, Dr. Jeffery Hudson and I met over lunch at the ACNL conference. What started as a discussion quickly became a shared vision—to create a program that would prepare the nurses of the future right here in this region. That vision, grounded in collaboration and commitment, is what we celebrate coming to life today,” said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Chief Academic Officer at Unitek College.

All nine graduates are current Sierra View Medical Center employees who advanced their careers through the program, reflecting the organization’s commitment to supporting workforce development and professional growth.

The Class of 2026 includes:

Amy Cha

Adriana Espinoza

Erica Gonzalez

Yanet Hurtado

Daisy León

Keeanna López

Teresa Ruiz

Jayson Tabucao

Joaquin Zavala

Graduates completed a rigorous curriculum focused on evidence-based practice, patient safety, and compassionate care. Program data indicates a projected first-time NCLEX pass rate of approximately 97%, reflecting strong preparation as graduates move toward licensure in the coming months.

The SVMC Nursing Education Pathway, powered by Unitek College, was created to help address the ongoing nursing shortage while building a sustainable, locally trained workforce. The United States is projected to face a shortage of more than 200,000 registered nurses annually through 2031, making programs like this critical to ensuring continued access to care.

“This is an important milestone for Sierra View Medical Center. These graduates have demonstrated a strong commitment to their education, their patients, and to one another throughout this program. Sierra View is proud to support their growth and to see them advance into nursing roles that will help meet the needs of our community,” said Donna Hefner, president and chief executive officer of Sierra View Medical Center.

As these graduates begin their nursing careers, they are stepping into roles that will directly support patients, families, and the future of care in the Central Valley.