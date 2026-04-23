Once Upon a Dream Gala, Champion for Children Award announced

The Board of Directors of CASA of Tulare County announces the 2026 recipient of its Carpenter Champion for Children Award will be a posthumous presentation honoring the former executive director of CASA of Tulare County Marilyn Barr. Barr passed away Oct. 8, 2025.

The award will be accepted by Barr’s daughters, Dana Barr-Galante and Lisa Allen, on May 8, 2026, at the 29th Annual Once Upon A Dream gala, the fundraiser that supports CASA’s mission of speaking up for the neglected and abused children of this county in juvenile court. The gala, with the theme of A Night in Monte Carlo, will be held at the Visalia Convention Center featuring gaming tables, a gourmet dinner prepared by The Vintage Press, live and silent auctions, and early access and expedited check-in for VIP guests. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Barr’s achievements were many, but her start was humble as she first joined the organization in 1995 as a volunteer to help with fundraising activities. She was hired as the organization’s executive director in 1998 and retired in 2016. Along the way she created strong and lasting partnerships with key agencies including Child Welfare Services, Tulare County Juvenile Court and the Child Abuse Prevention Council that have helped CASA not only endure but flourish.

Her tireless work in support of CASA of Tulare County led to her being appointed in 2007 by the Chief Justice of California to the California Judicial Council’s Family & Juvenile Law Advisory Committee. She was named Woman of the Year in 2006 by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce; in 2014, they also presented CASA with its Nonprofit of the Year Award. Under her direction, CASA also earned an Outstanding rating from the Judicial Council of California, the California CASA Association and the National CASA Association.

Her work and the strong reputation she built for CASA has attracted hundreds of volunteers over the years, allowing the organization to serve hundreds of children each year. Because of this, foster youth with a CASA volunteer graduate from high school at a 100% rate, more children thrive in loving homes, and the entire community is strengthened.

More than anything, it was her friendships and connections that rooted her permanently in this community.

“Marilyn’s tireless efforts have touched the lives of thousands of children, truly changing their trajectories and giving them hope for a brighter future,” says Alberto Ramos, executive director for CASA of Tulare County. “She also had a profound effect on my own development as a leader, and I am honored to carry on the mission of CASA with my own great team.”

In honoring Barr, the Board celebrates not only an exceptional individual, but someone who represents CASA with integrity, dedication and heart.

“CASA of Tulare County has become the organization it is today because of the strong foundation Marilyn built through her vision, leadership and unwavering commitment to the children we serve,” says Enrique Benavides, president of the Board of Directors for CASA. “She cultivated meaningful connections at local, state and national levels, ensuring that CASA’s impact would endure for generations. Presenting the Carpenter Champion For Children award to her daughters will be among the highlights of the evening.”

To attend the gala, purchase tickets online at www.casatulareco.org, or download a sponsorship packet. Information is available online or by calling the CASA office at 559-625-4007.

About the Carpenter Champion for Children Award

Named in honor of Mike and Joan Carpenter — whose Carpenter Family Children’s Foundation, Inc. provided both the vision and the foundation for CASA of Tulare County, as well as its permanent home — this award celebrates individuals, families and businesses whose generosity reflects the same selfless, transformative spirit of the Carpenter family. This enduring honor stands as a lasting tribute to those whose dedication to children and to CASA of Tulare County makes a meaningful difference, while inspiring others to carry that legacy forward.

CASA of Tulare County

In Tulare County, CASA of Tulare County screens, recruits, trains and supports CASA volunteers to advocate for children in foster care. Within the foster-care system in California, volunteer court-appointed special advocates are matched with a child or sibling group, and advocate on their behalf in court, in schools, in health care settings and in the community. Aside from their time spent with the child, CASAs communicate with all the other adults in a child’s life – teachers, doctors, lawyers, biological families, social workers and caregivers. With the knowledge they gather, they request important services for a child, such as counseling, tutoring, physical therapy or medical services. They also submit written reports to the court, which can be entered as evidence in the case and upon which dependency judges rely to make important decisions about the child’s future.

About California CASA Association

California CASA, a private, nonprofit organization, is the statewide association that serves and supports a network of 44 local CASA programs. California CASA provides training, raises awareness for the need for CASA volunteers, and promotes legislation that benefits children in foster care. The 44 independent, nonprofit organizations, appointed by their local Superior Courts, are in 53 of the state’s 58 counties — locations where 99% of California’s foster population live. California has more children and youth in foster care than any other state in the nation – approximately 80,000 in a year. Currently, only 16% of California foster children (13,000) have a CASA volunteer advocating on their behalf, but California CASA and its Board of Directors have set a 10-year visionary goal to provide CASAs for every child who needs one. For more information, please visit www.californiacasa.org.