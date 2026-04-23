College of the Sequoias breaks ground on University Center at Visalia Campus

College of the Sequoias will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new University Center on April 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the Visalia Campus, located at the corners of Mooney Blvd. and Tulare Ave., in Visalia. The event marks the official start of construction for a facility designed to expand access to affordable four-year degree opportunities for students in the South Valley.

The University Center project was made possible by the passage of Measure C, a voter-approved bond passed in 2022 to support new educational facilities and workforce development initiatives across the South Valley Region. Construction on the new building is now underway and is expected to be completed in time for the Fall 2028 semester.

The University Center will expand partnerships between College of the Sequoias and four-year universities, allowing students to complete bachelor’s and potentially master’s degrees locally. Since 2017, the college has partnered with California State University, Fresno to offer programs through the Fresno State South Valley campus in Visalia. More than 3,700 students have already benefited from this partnership, demonstrating strong demand for expanded university access in the region.

Despite a strong transfer pipeline, Tulare County remains the second largest county in California without a public four-year university, and the region ranks among the lowest in the state for bachelor’s degree attainment. The University Center aims to address this gap by expanding local access to four-year degree pathways, reducing the need for students to relocate or commute long distances to complete their education. The project will also support regional workforce development by helping local employers access a larger applicant pool of graduates.

Community leaders, college officials, students, and regional partners are invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the beginning of construction and the next phase of higher education expansion in the Central Valley.