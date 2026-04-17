Don’t miss a thing in the South Valley! Here’s Donna’s Calendar of Events.

Live Theater

The Barn Theater presents “The Trail to Oregon!”, the historically accurate story of life on the Oregon Trail, April 10-26. 42. S. Plano, Porterville. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

Encore Theatre is staging the beloved musical “The Wizard of Oz” April 22-May 3. 324 South N St., Tulare. 559 686-1300 or www.encoretulare.org

College of the Sequoias performs “Machinal” in the round with the audience on stage April 23-May 2. The play examines how society can provoke a woman’s self destruction. Based on a real-life murder trial. COS Theatre, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Facebook: College of the Sequoias performing arts

Ice House Theatre presents “Rumors,” a comedy by Neil Simon about the disastrous and hilarious 10th wedding anniversary of the deputy major of New York and his wife. Runs April 24-May 9 at 410 E. Race, Visalia. 559 734-3900 or www.visaliaicehouse.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia exhibits a show of fascinating wire sculptures by Cheryl Coon inspired by microscopic organisms. Plus over 400 mini oil paintings in the Cigarette Box Project by Angel Lesnikoski. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays in April, 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium displays “The Loudest Voice in the Smallest Room,” fun ways to see and hear poetry by Michael Jasso, the Art Consortium’s Artist of the Year. 340 E. Oak, Visalia. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery is showing “How Vicken Sees the World,” drawings and paintings exploring faces and scenes Vicken Totten finds interesting. Open during First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia in March and April, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia. 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.com

College of the Sequoias Gallery hosts its Annual Student Exhibition April 7-May 8. Open Tuesdays-Thursdays 10-4 and Fridays by appointment. Kaweah Building, Room 214 (downstairs) at the corner of Meadow Lane and Mooney. Free 20-minute parking in the circle drive. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

College of the Sequoias Learning Resource Center shows the Pathway to Museums Club’s “Collaborative Project” March 3-June 26. Open Mondays-Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays 10-2. LRC Gallery, Lodgepole Building. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

The Oval Gallery is featuring art by Flores del Valle, a collaboration between Central Valley’s own Kuta One and Irma Ceja that honors our people and the roots we have here in the Valley. 808 N. Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and by appointment if requested through Instagram, www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum has on display The Spring Art Show by the Tulare Palette Club April 2-May 2. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum features “Timeless Treasurers: Journey through a Vintage Home” April 9-June 6. See how tulareans lived in the early 1900s. 444 W. Tulare in Tulare. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

CACHE (Center for Art, Culture & History Exeter) is showing “California Landscapes” by Betty Berk from April 4-June 28. 125 South B. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Lindsay Museum & Gallery opens its annual Orange Blossom Festival art show from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 17. Open on Friday after April 17 from 12-4 p.m. 165 N. Gale Hill Ave. www.lindsayarts.com

The Pierpoint Bar & Grill & Gallery is showing “Heaven in the Sierras” by local photographer Trish Logan. Open 10-6 daily. 801 Highway 190, Springville. 559 483-9110 or [email protected]

Ongoing events

The Tulare County Renaissance Fair runs April 18 & 19 and 25 & 26 at Cutler Park, 15520 Ivanhoe Dr., Visalia. Battling knights, Queen Elizabeth I, food, jugglers and unique gifts. www.tularecountyrenfair.com

The Woodlands Spring Food Fest from 5-9 p.m. every Thursday through May 21. Free food, bar, music and vibes. The Woodlands, 4211 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia. Bring picnic blankets and pop-u p chairs. www.visitvisalia.org/calendar

Big L Ranch Blueberry Picking from May 10-June 14. Live music. U-pick Blueberry Farm, 20899 Ave. 322, Woodlake. www.visitvisalia.org/events

Events by date

Friday, April 24

Party for the Planet celebrates Earth Day from 4-7 p.m. at Ruiz Park, 639 E. Buena Vista, Visalia. Family activities and vendors. Help beautify the park by planting shrubs, flowers and trees. Prizes. Facebook: City of Visalia

The Wallflowers‘ 30th Anniversary Tour at 8 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. They will play the entire “Bringing Down the Horse” album. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Saturday, April 25

An Evening at the Derby features horse racing, a silent auction and dinner at 5 p.m. at the Visalia Country Club, 625 N. Ranch. Benefits the Assistance League of Visalia. alvisalia.org

Dia de los Ninos from 12-3 p.m. at Hernandez Community Center, 247 W. Ferguson, Visalia, celebrates youth with live music, bounce houses, vendors and food trucks. Facebook: City of Visalia

“Broadway to Barbershop” will be presented by the Might Oak Barbershop Chorus at 2 p.m. at the Visalia Naz Church, 3333 W. Caldwell, Visalia. Also the Seventh Variety Quartet and students from Valley Life Charter School. [email protected]

Run to Remember and Lantern Lighting honors the memory of loved ones who have passed at 5:30 p.m. at Mooney Grove Park, 27000 S. Mooney Blvd, Visalia. Benefits Visalia Health Hospice. runsignup.com/race/ca/visalia

4th Annual Wings & Wheels show from 10-2 at the Visalia Airport, 9501 Airport Dr. Kids’ activities, live music, food trucks. Free. Facebook: City of Visalia

Sunday, April 26

Cool Cats Flute Concert featuring Yamaha artist Tracy Harris, her award-winning Wyndfall Flute Choir and 3-piece band at 3 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 117 S. Locust, Visalia. Tickets: tracyharrisflute.com or www.cslvisalia.org/events

Premiere of “Wowsabout,” a new kids PBS show about nature and exploration at 11:30 a.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Meet the characters Ronald and Roxy in person, enjoy hands-on activities. Free but reservations required. visitvisalia.org/events

Friday, May 1

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

“Visalia around the World” display opens from 5-8 p.m. at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak. Spotlighting over 23 counties’ attire, culture, dance and music. artsconsortium.org

Saturday, May 2

Fast Times 80s Concert Experience returns to the Visalia Fox Theatre at 7:15 p.m. featuring an Aerosmith tribute band and other 80s favorites. Dress in 80s attire. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

1 st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stsaturdaytr.com

Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stsaturdaytr.com Visalia Mall Taco Truck Challenge from 12-5 p.m. with tacos, music and family fun. visitvisalia.org/events

Sunday, May 3

Carole King and James Taylor Tribute at 3 p.m. takes you through the careers of these two Grammy winners. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Thursday, May 7

Sleeping Beauty ballet by a cast on international stars at 7 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score, breathtaking choreography and costumes. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Tulare County Supervisor Candidate Forum District 4 organized by the League of Women Voters, 6:00pm, at Goshen Village II Community Center, 30940 Rd. 72, Goshen. Parking is along Peter Malloch Park

Saturday, May 9