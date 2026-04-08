Tulare Public Cemetery District Board of Trustees Recruitment

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors is seeking interested individuals to serve on the Tulare Public Cemetery District Board of Trustees. If you are interested in serving, please visit the Clerk of the Board website and complete an application.

Qualifications to Apply: Must be a registered voter within the district and must not have been a trustee of the district within the last 5 years.

Functions: Set policy, ensure legal compliance, oversee financial stewardship, and provide strategic direction for the district while maintaining ethical and transparent governance. The Board has employed a District Manager to carry out policy, direct district operations, provide day-to-day supervision of staff and control and administer district expenditures.

Requirements to Serve: Complete Ethics training, Sexual Harassment and Prevention training, Virtual Board Compliance training, and Fiscal & Financial training every two years; complete a Statement of Economic Interest FORM 700 upon assuming office, and annually thereafter.

Initial Term of Appointment: Three Seats will expire January 3, 2028, and Two Seats will expire January 7, 2030

Compensation: $100 for each regular meeting attended, and $25 for each special board meeting attended.

How to Apply:

Option 1: Complete online application at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/clerkoftheboard/boards-and-commissions/

Option 2: Request an application and email completed application to [email protected]

Deadline to Apply: 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 17, 2026

If you have any questions, please contact the Clerk of the Board office at [email protected] or (559) 636-5002.