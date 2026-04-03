Cesar Chavez Park on Tulare City Council Agenda – Make Your Voice Heard!

Tulare City Council Member Jose Sigala is requesting the issue of renaming Cesar Chavez Park be placed on the April 7th City Council Agenda. Sigala represents the west side of Tulare and the Cesar Chavez Park is on the east side.

https://www.tulare.ca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/15369/232?toggle=next7days&selcat=1

The city’s website states the amenities were closed to the public but after a group of concerned citizens met with the Parks and Recreation director the park now is accessible after school and the bathrooms, which had been closed, will be open on a regular schedule.

Years ago the Cesar Chavez Park was approved by the City Council and the site was selected because that area was “underserved” in regard to park amenities.

The recent “covering of the Cesar Chavez monument” I feel was too quickly directed and majority of the “people” especially neighborhood it serves!

We are requesting all citizens throughout Tulare County give public comment during the city council meeting regarding the park.

After setting up an advisory committee and gathering input from the public, the final authority for naming a park rests with the city council.

But, a City Council appointed Advisory Committee does not provide “confidence” that what happens to the park will be representative of the public will or allows sufficient outreach that would make commenting more available.

Tulare Municipal Code 12.06.020 Parks and Recreation provides that the city must give “significant” public notice and allow for public input before recommendations are made for the park.

But this request for public input should be made at a Special Meeting of the City Council at a time the public can attend. The 5:30 pm meeting time of the city council meetings creates a BARRIER for attendance!

Our efforts to provide “public input” as provided by the Brown Act is being ASSAULTED!

A Special Meeting should be at 7:00pm to ensure all the public can comment not just those community members who do not work or have the luxury of adjusting their schedule. A 7:00pm start time is more reasonable for our hard working community.

Having the meeting at 5:30 does not take into consideration shift work in medical or manufacturing jobs. It is also when most workers are traveling back home at the end of their work day.

The 5:30 pm meeting time of the Tulare City Council is a BARRIER to public input and in personal attendance. Also, statistics show a significant drop in viewers after time change from 7:00 pm to 5:30.

Yes, the opportunity for public comment is provided for but it is not guaranteed your concerns will be heard or taken into consideration by the City Council.

If it’s possible we urge everyone to attend City Council Meeting at 5:30 on April 7th and complete the “request for public comment” card and address the City Council. Even if you do not complete the card anyone can still make a public comment.

If you cannot attend the meeting please try to attend virtually on April 7th to make your views a Public Record.

CESAR CHAVEZ is a COMMUNITY Park and PUBLIC INPUT is not limited to residents within the City of Tulare!

SAVE and HONOR of the integrity and suffering of the farmer workers during their time!

Emails can be sent before meeting begins at 5:30 pm “City [email protected] or leave voicemail 559 366 1849 at 5:00.

DONT let elected officials decide WHAT is BEST for the overall community!

DONT let elected officials decide “what is horrible news”

BE SOMEBODY, make your opinion known as a PUBLIC RECORD!!!

“People of the State DO NOT yield their SOVEREIGNTY to the agencies that SERVE them.”