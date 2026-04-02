Visalia Yamaha Performing Artist presents salon fundraiser concert, blending classical & jazz

A n afternoon of elegance, rhythm, and community connection comes to Visalia this spring with Cool Cats: Romance, Rhythm & Resonance – an intimate salon-style concert and fundraiser hosted by the Center for Spiritual Living.

Led by Yamaha Performing Artist Tracy Harris, this distinctive musical experience blends classical refinement with jazz-inspired warmth and sophistication. Designed as both a concert and a gathering, Cool Cats invites audiences into a shared artistic space where music, connection, and purpose come together.

The program features works by Bolling, Doppler, Boehm, Holberg, Larson, and more – brought to life through expressive artistry and vibrant collaboration.

Joining Harris is an exceptional lineup of guest artists:

Nancy Olson – Flute

Brian Johnson – Piano

Kirk Clague – Bass

Joey Hernandez – Drums

Wyndfall/COS Flute Choir

Together, this ensemble creates a richly engaging musical experience that is both polished and inviting – balancing playful charm with artistic depth.

A Concert with Purpose

More than a performance, Cool Cats is a community-centered event supporting the mission of the Center for Spiritual Living. Proceeds will directly benefit programs that foster personal transformation, spiritual growth, and community outreach.

As part of a global movement, the Center for Spiritual Living is dedicated to empowering individuals through the principles of the Science of Mind – promoting compassion, connection, and the vision of a world that works for everyone.

This fundraiser helps expand those efforts locally, strengthening programs that uplift, educate, and promote the arts in our community.

Event Details

Event: Cool Cats: Romance, Rhythm & Resonance

Performer: Tracy Harris, Yamaha Performing Artist

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Center for Spiritual Living

117 S Locust St, Visalia, CA 93291

Tickets: $25

Availability: Very limited seating

Tickets available at:

About Tracy Harris

Tracy Harris is a Yamaha Performing Artist known for her expressive artistry, innovative programming, and dedication to building a multifaceted career in music. Based in California’s Central Valley, she creates performances that connect deeply with audiences while supporting meaningful community initiatives.