Visalia Yamaha Performing Artist presents salon fundraiser concert, blending classical & jazz

An afternoon of elegance, rhythm, and community connection comes to Visalia this spring with Cool Cats: Romance, Rhythm & Resonance – an intimate salon-style concert and fundraiser hosted by the Center for Spiritual Living.
Led by Yamaha Performing Artist Tracy Harris, this distinctive musical experience blends classical refinement with jazz-inspired warmth and sophistication. Designed as both a concert and a gathering, Cool Cats invites audiences into a shared artistic space where music, connection, and purpose come together.
The program features works by Bolling, Doppler, Boehm, Holberg, Larson, and more – brought to life through expressive artistry and vibrant collaboration.
Joining Harris is an exceptional lineup of guest artists:
- Nancy Olson – Flute
- Brian Johnson – Piano
- Kirk Clague – Bass
- Joey Hernandez – Drums
- Wyndfall/COS Flute Choir
Together, this ensemble creates a richly engaging musical experience that is both polished and inviting – balancing playful charm with artistic depth.
A Concert with Purpose
More than a performance, Cool Cats is a community-centered event supporting the mission of the Center for Spiritual Living. Proceeds will directly benefit programs that foster personal transformation, spiritual growth, and community outreach.
As part of a global movement, the Center for Spiritual Living is dedicated to empowering individuals through the principles of the Science of Mind – promoting compassion, connection, and the vision of a world that works for everyone.
This fundraiser helps expand those efforts locally, strengthening programs that uplift, educate, and promote the arts in our community.
Event Details
- Event: Cool Cats: Romance, Rhythm & Resonance
- Performer: Tracy Harris, Yamaha Performing Artist
- Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
- Time: 3:00 PM
- Location: Center for Spiritual Living
- 117 S Locust St, Visalia, CA 93291
- Tickets: $25
- Availability: Very limited seating
Tickets available at:
About Tracy Harris
Tracy Harris is a Yamaha Performing Artist known for her expressive artistry, innovative programming, and dedication to building a multifaceted career in music. Based in California’s Central Valley, she creates performances that connect deeply with audiences while supporting meaningful community initiatives.