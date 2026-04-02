Tulare County RMA announces slurry seal program in five communities

The Tulare County Resource Management Agency (RMA) will begin roadway maintenance on approximately eight miles of County roads in five Tulare County communities as part of the County’s 2025 Slurry Seal Program, a component of the 2024/25 County Transportation Improvement Program (CTIP). Work is anticipated to begin on Monday, April 6, and conclude on Thursday, April 30. The list of communities is as follows:

Springville

Three Rivers

Kingsburg

Earlimart

Woodville

A detailed view of where work will take place is available for download via a PDF map set on the RMA’s website.

What is Slurry Seal?

Slurry seal is a protective treatment applied to existing roads to seal small cracks, restore the surface, and extend pavement life. It helps maintain roads in good condition and reduces the need for more costly repairs in the future. “For residents and visitors, this means smoother road surfaces, greater durability, and continued reliability of neighborhood streets they use every day to access homes, schools, work, and services,” says Claudia Sanchez, RMA Project Engineer.

Project Delivery, Workforce, and Funding

This project will be delivered by Pavement Coatings Co., an external contractor, with support from Tulare County RMA Construction Management staff, who will provide on-site oversight of work schedules and quality, along with budget management, expenditure tracking to ensure compliance with funding requirements, and coordination of financial reporting to keep the project on schedule and within budget. The 2025 Slurry Seal Program has an estimated cost of $475,916.70 and is funded through Measure R, a half-cent sales tax dedicated to improving transportation infrastructure throughout the county since 2006.

During Construction, Residents Can Expect:

Construction Signage: Signs posted around the project perimeter during construction

Signs posted around the project perimeter during construction Temporary Road Closures: Roads shown on the map will be temporarily closed for slurry seal application

Roads shown on the map will be temporarily closed for slurry seal application Limited Parking: Vehicles should not be parked on the roadway during construction

Road closures and project updates will be shared as construction approaches. Residents are encouraged to stay informed by following updates on social media and through the RMA’s website.

Facebook (@TulareCountyResourceManagementAgency | Instagram (@TulareCountyRMA):

County of Tulare RMA Website (Road Closures Map): www.tularecounty.ca.gov/RMA

Project Contact Information

For questions about this project, please contact Project Engineer Claudia Sanchez by calling (559) 624-7028 or by emailing [email protected].