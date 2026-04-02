El Diamante High School recognized as Distinguished School by California Department of Education

El Diamante High School (EDHS) was recently named a 2026 California Distinguished School by the California Department of Education, one of the state’s highest honors recognizing exceptional student performance and academic progress.

El Diamante High School is one of five schools in Tulare County who received the designation. Eligibility for all categories is determined by metrics generated through the California statewide accountability system for public schools, the California School Dashboard. The 2026 California Distinguished Schools were determined using data from the 2025 California School Dashboard. EDHS was also recognized as a Distinguished School in 2013 and at that time was the only school that year to receive the distinction in the county.

The 2026 California Distinguished Schools recognition program aims to recognize exemplary instructional programs throughout California public schools, the largest public school system in the United States. El Diamante had to meet at least 95% of student participation in statewide assessments and show low suspension or chronic absenteeism.

“We are incredibly honored to have one of our schools earn this distinction, because it truly shows that the staff and leadership are closing the gap on student performance,” said Superintendent Kirk Shrum. “This isn’t an award you apply for, it’s strictly based on measurable data.”

This year’s award categories build on long-standing recognition of the following two categories:

Exemplary High Achievers: Schools that are among the highest in the state in academic achievement for all students, which have also ensured that historically underserved student groups are maintaining or increasing academic progress.

Achievement Gap Closers: Schools that are accelerating academic progress for two or more groups that have been historically underserved, while also demonstrating achievement for all students that is above the state median and maintaining or increasing academic performance for all students.

This year, California Distinguished Schools added a third category of recognition:

Beacons of Opportunity: Schools serving rural or Title I school communities that distinguish themselves through multiple student outcomes at very high performance levels.

According to the most recent Dashboard data, El Diamante demonstrated an 8.1 point increase in mathematics and maintained their progress in English Language Arts and English Learner Progress. El Diamante also earned a “green” rating in College and Career Readiness. The 2026 California Distinguished Schools will be recognized alongside other designations on April 24, 2026 in Anaheim.