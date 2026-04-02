City of Tulare invites residents to upcoming community meetings about city budget

The City of Tulare invites residents to participate in two upcoming community meetings to learn more about the City’s budget, key projects, and initiatives. City staff will be present to provide a general overview of Tulare’s budget process, go over recent accomplishments, look ahead to future projects, and answer any resident questions.

There are two opportunities for residents to join the conversation:

Virtual Zoom Meeting: Monday, April 6, from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom Webinar ID 892 0281 3552 or visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89202813552?pwd=Dpzc9BMHUtO2k9LSAGGkQ17Bwwlv7d.1

Monday, April 6, from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom Webinar ID 892 0281 3552 or visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89202813552?pwd=Dpzc9BMHUtO2k9LSAGGkQ17Bwwlv7d.1 In-Person Meeting: Thursday, April 16, from 6-7 p.m. at Tulare Council Chambers (491 North M Street).

The purpose of these meetings is to provide the community with a clear understanding of the City’s financial planning and how local funds are allocated. There will be a presentation from staff detailing the budget, followed by dedicated time for residents to ask questions.

“We want our residents to be active partners in shaping Tulare’s future,” said City Manager Marc Mondell. “The City budget is the foundational blueprint for how we deliver the essential services our community relies on every single day, from public safety to our local parks. We invite everyone to pull up a chair, ask questions, and help us build a stronger Tulare together.”

For Fiscal Year (FY) 2026, the City’s operating budget is $177.9 million, which encompasses expenditures for Tulare’s day-to-day operations. Funding for local services — including public safety, streets, parks, and community programs — relies heavily on sales tax revenue. The projected sales tax revenue for FY 2026 is $22.3 million, which reflects a decrease compared to FY 2025.

Despite revenue shifts, the City remains dedicated to fiscal responsibility and community enhancement. “Responsible financial stewardship requires us to be adaptable to economic shifts, but it also requires us to listen,” said Chief Financial Officer Mark Roberts. “These meetings are a great opportunity for us to walk residents through our financial strategies, explain how their tax dollars are working for them, and hear directly about which local investments matter most.”

Vital community investments are already visible throughout Tulare, highlighted by recent projects such as the Zumwalt Park renovation, the Tulare Business Innovation Zone (TBIZ), and the K-9 Bane Dog Park. Over the next five years, the city plans to move forward with a range of Capital Improvement projects aimed at strengthening public facilities, supporting growth, and ensuring the sustainability of services for residents and businesses alike.

Residents are encouraged to submit specific questions in advance to be addressed during the forum. Please send inquiries to [email protected]. To learn more about the City’s financial planning, please visit Tulare’s Budget webpage.