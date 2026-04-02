California Antique Farm Equipment Show™ returns to Tulare with weekend of family fun

The California Antique Farm Equipment Show™ is returning to the International Agri-Center, with a weekend full of history and family-friendly entertainment. For more than 30 years, the event has celebrated antique farm equipment with fun for attendees of all ages.

“We always look forward to welcoming the community to the California Antique Farm Equipment Show,” said Wally Roeben, International Agri-Center Show Operations Manager. “With so much to see and do, it’s a great opportunity for families to come out and enjoy.”

The show kicks off Friday, April 17 at the International Agri-Center® showgrounds in Tulare, CA. The event features a wide variety of attractions, including antique tractors, trucks, and equipment displays, barrel races, tractor pulls, a swap meet, food vendors, and more. The Local Loop Vendor Market, by It’s a Neighborhood Thing, will feature a variety of local vendors inside Building C.

Family-friendly activities will take place throughout the weekend, including tractor rides, a petting zoo, a pedal pull competition, and the always-popular tractor parade. The parade will roll down Median Street at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday evening will feature a steak dinner accompanied by live music from the Josh Day Band. Social hour begins at 5:00 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:00 p.m. in the Farm Credit Dairy and Livestock Center. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased by calling (559) 688-1030.

For a full schedule of events and attractions, please visit antiquefarmshow.org.

Show hours are Friday, April 17th, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, April 18th, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tickets will be available at the gate each day for $10, or $20 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under are free.