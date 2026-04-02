Cal Water brings sixth water storage tank online in Visalia

California Water Service (Cal Water) has completed work on a water infrastructure project that will upgrade and improve water supply reliability and fire protection in Visalia.

Cal Water completed construction on a sixth water storage tank and booster station and added it to its system last week. The one-million-gallon tank will help augment water supply as residential growth continues in northeast Visalia.

“This is a critical investment in Visalia’s future that strengthens the water system and supports our ability to continue delivering reliable service to every home and business for decades to come,” said Stuart Skoglund, Cal Water’s Interim Visalia District Manager, noting that Cal Water also recently completed work on a 975,000-gallon water storage tank and booster station in downtown Visalia. “As part of our commitment to delivering quality, service, and value to our customers, we’re improving overall system performance and safeguarding the high‑quality drinking water our community depends on every day.”

The new tank was built on a two-acre site along McAuliff Street, by an existing well that Cal Water previously installed to increase water supply in step with residential growth in east Visalia. The site has more room for another tank, as water demands increase in the future, Skoglund said.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to about 145,000 people in Visalia through approximately 53,000 service connections in Visalia, and more than 2 million people through 497,700 service connections statewide. Cal Water’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and communities. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,200 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The utility, commemorating a century of service this year, has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.