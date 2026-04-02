Adventist Health Hanford ranked top 10% in the nation for patient safety

Adventist Health Hanford has been named among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient safety, earning the 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades. The recognition is part of a national analysis highlighted in a recent report, noting that 56 hospitals across California achieved this honor. Adventist Health Hanford is among only four hospitals in the Central Valley to receive the award, underscoring its commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care.

Healthgrades evaluates hospitals based on performance across 13 indicators of patient safety events, including infections, complications, and other potentially preventable conditions. Hospitals that receive the Patient Safety Excellence Award are those with the lowest occurrence rates, placing them in the top 10% nationwide for patient safety.

“This recognition reflects the vigilance and desire of our providers, nurses, and care teams to continuously review processes to ensure the safest possible environment for our patients,” said Ghassan Jamaleddine, MD, medical officer for Adventist Health in Central California. “We are honored to be among the hospitals to earn this distinction and remain committed to improving the quality and safety of care we provide our communities.”

Patients treated at hospitals receiving this award are statistically less likely to experience common safety events such as infections, falls or surgical complications, reinforcing the importance of choosing high-performing hospitals for care.

Adventist Health Hanford has received the Patient Safety Excellence Award for three consecutive years, demonstrating a sustained commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care.

For the fourth year in a row, Adventist Health Hanford has also earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, which is an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety.

For more information about Adventist Health Hanford and its services, visit this link.