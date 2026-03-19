Westlands Water District releases 2025 crop report

Westlands Water District (District) released its 2025 Crop Report, underscoring the essential role the District’s nearly 700 family-owned farms play in feeding the nation, strengthening America’s food security, and driving economic activity throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

The report details another year of high agricultural production, where farmers produced more than 50 high-quality crops using some of the most advanced water-efficient practices in the world. From almonds, pistachios, and tomatoes to lettuce, garlic, onions, and melons, District farms supply grocery stores, food processors, and restaurants year-round.

Facing an unreliable water supply year over year, Westlands growers continue to lead in conservation and efficiency. Advanced irrigation systems, soil moisture monitoring, and precision agriculture technologies allow farmers to maximize every acre-foot of water delivered.

Some interesting trends include:

Agave nearly doubled from 2024 to 2025 as farmers explore the highly versatile and drought resistant crop that produces syrup and spirits like tequila and mezcal.

Basil, broccoli, cherries, grapefruit, and hemp increased while wine grapes, tangerines, pistachios, and peaches all saw slight declines

Over 242,000 acres of land was fallowed in 2025 as a result of our unreliable water supply

“Water reliability directly translates to food reliability,” said Allison Febbo, General Manager of Westlands Water District. “When Westlands growers have access to essential water supplies delivered through the CVP that power agriculture, they produce the fruits, vegetables, and nuts Americans depend on every day. Agriculture in our District supports thousands of families, small businesses, and essential public services, while also providing the nutritious food that helps keep communities healthy.”

A recent report found the District’s supported agriculture generated $3.6 billion in total economic activity and supported nearly 28,000 jobs from data in 2022, reinforcing agriculture’s position as a cornerstone of the San Joaquin Valley economy. Westlands growers produce 3.3% of the nation’s fruit and nut crops and 2.8% of the nation’s vegetables and melons.

Beyond the fields, Westlands agriculture supports a broad economic ecosystem that includes food processing, transportation, equipment manufacturing, and agricultural services.

Our new 2025 Crop Report fact sheet is available here.