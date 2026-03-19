Westlands Water District now accepting applications for 2026 high school scholarships

Westlands Water District is pleased to announce the twenty-second year of the District’s annual scholarship program in support of high school seniors pursuing higher education. Demonstrating its continued commitment to San Joaquin Valley youth, the Westlands Water District Board of Directors is once again awarding up to twenty $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in 2026.

Over the past 21 years, the District has proudly helped more than 160 students pursue their academic goals. Recipients have gone on to careers in various industries, including STEM, business, healthcare, education, and more.

“By investing in our youth, we are playing a small role in advancing the future of our region and developing the next generation of agricultural and water leaders,” said Allison Febbo, General Manager, Westlands Water District. “Sometimes all it takes for a student to succeed is for someone to help support their dreams, and with these scholarships, Westlands aims to support our local students as they chart their paths to fulfill their full potential.”

High school seniors graduating from the following Westside school districts are eligible to apply for the District’s scholarship: Reef-Sunset Unified School District, Coalinga-Huron Unified School District, Firebaugh-Las Deltas Unified School District, Hanford Joint Union High School District, Lemoore Union High School District, Mendota Unified School District, Riverdale Joint Unified School District, and Golden Plains Unified School District.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on their applications, which include an essay, academic transcript, letters of reference, demonstrated leadership, involvement in their local communities, career aspirations, and financial need.

The deadline to apply for the Westlands Water District 2026 High School Scholarship is 11:59 p.m. on Monday April 20, 2026. All applications and supporting documents must be received by the District on or before the application deadline. Students can submit their applications and supporting documents through the District’s website.

For more information please contact the public affairs office at (559) 241-6238 or at [email protected].